As Shreyans Kanswa writes, silence listens

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Silence betrays no one. It is unbiased in the mysterious ways it provides solace to an aching soul. It’s not a dark place of brooding but makes for a slumberous haven of peace, and that’s the kind of resting nest author Shreyans Kanswa has been looking for his restless heart. But this introvert has set himself free through words. His recently launched book Voice of The Soul, a collection of short poems, amalgamates his experiences with a bit of fiction to narrate stories that urges you to listen silently.

Kanswa, 27, who has done his M.Tech in structural engineering, says, “Introverts like me spend a lot of time in their own company and invariably we begin to introspect a great deal. My soul-searching started fairly early and through this book of poems that talk freely of my emotions, I compensate for all the times I’ve shrunk from social contact,” he says.

The author believes that poems manage to say a lot in less time. They don’t need a build up like other genres do. One gets to the point rather quickly, building an interest instantly. He draws largely from his memory. Take for example, the time he saw his niece being slapped by her father over something trivial. It left him dumbfounded. I went on to write a poem about it, giving the incident a fictional character. “Through my poem, I talk about two children playing in a park. Suddenly, the father of one child, comes over and slaps him without giving a reason. As this child grows to develop a revulsion towards the man,” says Kanswa, who believes many people become introverts because they were exposed to punishment without a reason.

Though the author runs a construction business, his love for literature has kept the ink in his pen pouring. For inspiration, he embraces silence and through silence, he creates a powerful universe of meaningful poetry.