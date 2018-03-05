KOCHI: Fortunate Failures’, a motivational book by Eldo George Varghese caught the eyes of the audience at the Kriti International Book fest held at Marine Drive. The book which was initially released a year back was one of the few books selected for presentation at the book fest.The 18o page book was published by Notion Press. The book is based on the author’s own reflections and states that ‘positivity is the key to success’ and the ‘inner awareness is important for the betterment of an individual’.

“This is a proud moment for me. I was surprised when the interview call came before my book was finalised for presentation. I was not an exceptional student. However the realisation of how we can positively use failures to our own advantage has helped me come a long way,” said Eldo.

Eldo is also a motivational speaker who believes that success is within the reach of anyone who identifies their weaknesses and is ready to tackle them. “Whenever I take motivational sessions, I remind the listeners to always be aware of what they want in life and recognise what must be done to achieve it and then pursue it,” he added. Eldo now works as a lecturer in a private college.