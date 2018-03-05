Visitors browse books at the Krithi International Book Festival at Marine Drive in Kochi on Sunday. Over the past three days, one lakh bibliophiles visited the venue, making it the most popular book fest hosted by the city | Albin Mathew

KOCHI:The roads leading up to Marine Drive on Sunday was choc-a-bloc as several thousand visitors in their vehicles flocked to the venue of Krithi International Book Festival.Braving the stultifying heat and exam fever, families with kids in tow as well as elderly citizens jostled for space in a frantic bid to get their hands on the tomes up for grabs at the book fair. According to the organisers, over 80,000 people visited the festival on Sunday.

Over the past three days, one lakh bibliophiles visited the venue making it the most popular literary festival hosted by the city yet. Despite the teeming crowds, the ergonomic design of the exhibition stalls helped the organisers rein in the multitudes.According to litterateur V K Adarsh, the book festival has brought honour to writers and tomes. This is the first time small publishers have received due representation, he said.

The cultural programmes and debates organised as part of the book festival have helped to infuse life into the festival. Apart from the cultural performances, debates, book releases, poetry sessions and other programmes are staged at the venue.The food festival organised as part of the festival offers a variety of cuisines, including lip-smacking fare from Malabar and other dishes.

Pillai remembered

Sreekandeswaram G Padmanabha Pillai, author of Sabdatharavali the most comprehensive Malayalam dictionary, was remembered on his 72nd death anniversary at a function held at Krithi on Sunday.

John Fernandez MLA paid tributes to the pioneering lexicographer at a function held at the Vayalar corner.

SPCS member R B Rajalakshmi presided over the function. Five students selected from the book festival received copies of Sabdatharavali.

Gopi Asan’s Nalan enthrals audience at Krithi

Kochi: It was a memorable evening for hundreds of art and literature enthusiasts who thronged the Krithi International Book Festival at Marine Drive here on Sunday as Kathakali doyen Kalamandalam Gopi captivated the audience with his performance as the mythological hero Nalan from Unnayi Warrier’s magnum opus, ‘Nalacharitham’. Gopi captivated the audience with his inimitable portrayal of Nalan with his elegant gestures and postures.

The romantic expressions of Nalan, who is enchanted by the elaboration of Damayanthi’s beauty by sage Narada and his longing to meet her, left the audience mesmerised. Kalamandalam Shanmukhan performed the role of the golden swan who comes as Damayanthi’s messenger, while Kalamandalam Chambakkara Vijayakumar essayed Damayanthi. Kalamandalam Vipin donned Narada’s role. Singers Pathiyoor Sankarankutty and Nedumbilly Rammohan made the sringara padams memorable with their voice. Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan and Gopikrishnan Thampuran played the chenda, while Kalanilayam Manoj and Kalamandalam Manoj performed the maddalam.