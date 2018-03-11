CHENNAI: It’s 6.30 pm and as we make our way through the roads of George Town, which is rife with buildings that stir memories of erstwhile Madras, we stumble upon a fairly old building, adjacent to the 18th century Armenian church. The street bustles with activity — advocates clad in whites and sipping tea, street vendors trying to get seemingly uninterested passersby to buy their products and whirring sounds from juice shops.

But, the building with its peeling limestone wall facade and a plaque that reads: ‘Office Equipment and Co Established in 1903’ grabs our attention. As we enter the 115-year-old building, we notice that teakwood cupboards and desks that once hosted shorthand books imported from Pittman’s & Sons, UK, now holds a plethora of contemporary stationery products. The label on the cupboard, ‘Pittman’s Shorthand Book’, remains intact.

Seated under the portrait of the founder of the store, CA Venkatachari, is the third-generation owner, CR Srinivasan. “My grandfather started the shop in 1903. He imported shorthand books from London but, today there are very few takers. But we used to be the pioneers of it in the city,” shares the septuagenarian.

The founder was a Pittman’s shorthand and typewriting instructor. “Today, computer and technology has taken over and people don’t seem to learn shorthand. But, it’s very useful...a skill never goes out of demand,” says Srinivasan, who took over the business in 1968.

While retaining its colonial charm, the shop is trying to keep up with changing times. “We haven’t changed anything — from furniture to ambiance inside the building. But, the products have changed and there have been several additions. We have all office stationery,” he says.

From commercial books, typewriter and cyclostyle requisites, the store housed it all. “We also used to sell printing inks but customers for that have dwindled. Today we make our bucks selling Xerox papers, notebooks and other general office stationery,” he explains as customers walk in and out of the shop. The store during its glorious days also used to supply to offices like Shaw Wallace, Lloyd’s Bank and Binny and Co.

When Srinivasan’s father, CV Ramaswamy, a chartered accountant, took over the business, the store was importing stationery brands like Pelican, Staedtler, Pilot, Faber Castell and Parker. “This is the part of the city where people would come to buy stationery items in bulk. But now, there are umpteen number of stores across Chennai,” says Srinivasan.

Owing to its proximity to the High Court, the store has a large clientele from the building. “We have lawyers and old customers coming in all the time. In fact, I am a law graduate myself!” he shares.

As he adjusts his chair, we ask Srinivasan, After you, who’ll take over? He smiles and adds, “I haven’t talked to anyone about it, or asked anyone. But, I am hoping someone will take over the business after me.”

Office Equipment and Co is located in Armenian Street, next to the church. For details, call: 25381919