Seeing the bright side

Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A ray of hope is about the inspiring journey of Chandra. The book consisting of nine chapters was published by Westland Publications. It starts all with the life of Chandra as a small-town boy who discovered the right path during his wonder years. Then his life turned the tide. A patriotic Chandra lost his wife and children in the catastrophic Air India Kanishka flight AI 182 explosion, which killed 329 people on board. As he recovered from the tragedy, he set up the Foundation for Sarada Vidyalayam which provided free education and Srikiran Institute of Ophthamology and Spandana, Disaster Relief Programme, all operating under Sankurathri Foundation. Braving all odds, forming a vision and fulfilled that vision to the way forward. He progressed by empowering rural youth with education, employment, values and ambition.

Chandra Sankurathri, the eleventh child of station master Appala Narasayya Naidu and Ramayamma in 1943, at the age of six, lost his mother and in 1953 and his nanna, his mentor, passed away because of a paralytic stroke. All these experiences introduced him to the vicious circle of poverty early on. He however excelled in education and through steady development, secured a PhD in Zoology with the help of a scholarship scheme provided by the Memorial University of Newfoundland at St. John's in Canada. He accepted the offer to do PhD in zoology for Parasite ecology at University of Alberta. In 1974, he got the government Citizenship in Canada and also bagged post doctoral National Research Council Fellowship (NRC) to continue his work at a prestigious research station in fisheries.

"What was once my dream has today become a mission. What was once my desire to do good today has become a vision".The book appeals to all those who have eyes' problem and suffering from cataract to get treated at an affordable cost instead of becoming blind for life. Education is the key for labour class families for them to not end up like their parents as carpenters and masons.