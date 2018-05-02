Book shelf

By Express News Service

Circe By Madeline Miller

Pages: 394

In the house of Helios a daughter is born. She is the god of the sun and mightiest of the Titans. But Circe is a strange child. She's not powerful like her father, nor is she viciously alluring like her mother. Turning to the world of mortals for companionship, she discovers that she does possess power, the power of witchcraft, which can transform rivals into monsters and menace the gods themselves. She is banished to a deserted land by Zeus, after they are threatened by her powers. Here she honnes her occult craft and encounters many famous figures from mythology, which include Minotaur, Daedalus and his doomed son Icarus and of course, wily Odysseus.

America is not the heart By Elaine Castillo

Pages: 416

How many lives can one person lead in a single lifetime? When Hero de Vera arrives in America, disowned by her parents in the Philippines, she's already on her third. The book illuminates the violent political history of the Philippines in the 1980s and 1990s and the insular immigrant communities that spring up in the suburban United States. It speaks about the unspoken intimacies and pain that get buried by the duties of everyday life and family ritual. Castillo delivers a powerful, increasingly relevant novel about the promise of the American dream and the unshakable power of the past.

The Only Story By Julian Barnes

Pages: 272

Nineteen-year-old Paul falls in love with 48-year-old Susan, who is married with two nearly adulting daughters. They bond and fall in love immediately.Decades later, when Paul looks back at how they fell in love, he looks at how he freed Susan from a sterile marriage and how, he gradually everything fell apart, and he found himself struggling to understand the depth of the human heart. From the Man Booker Prize-winning author of The Sense of an Ending, this is a novel about a young man whose on the cusp of adulthood and a woman who has long been there.

God Save Texas: A Journey into the Soul of the Lone Star State by Lawrence Wright

Pages: 352

God save Texas is a journey through the most controversial state in America. It is a red state in the heart of Trumpland that hasn't elected a Democrat to a statewide office in more than twenty years. This is also a state where minorities forma majority, which includes a large number of Muslims. The cities are blue and among the most diverse in the nation. Oil continues to rule, but Texas now leads California in technology exports. The Texas economic model of low taxes and minimal regulation has produced extraordinary growth but also striking income disparities. Texas looks a lot like the America that Donald Trump wants to create.