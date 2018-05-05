400-year-old Bengali scripture now in Tamil

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), recently announced the release of the book ‘Sri Caitanya Caritamitra’, a first-of-its-kind in Tamil Literature. It is a Bengali classic translated into Tamil by Giridhari Das, editor, Bhagvad Darishanam, and English by AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder, Acarya of International Society for Krishna Consciousness.

The nine-volume book has 144 paintings. “The Bhagvad Gita is the source of knowledge for us. Similarly, this book comes with a lot of information on various subject matters including society, culture, food, etc. for everyone. This book will come in handy for any kind of problems that you face as it has all the possible solutions,” explained Das.

The translation, which contains a complete explanation of Srila Prabhupada, was a six-year process involving a lot of research, editing, and re-writing. The book is presented in simple Tamil, rich language, and a systematic flow, so that it would be easier for readers to read understand the context and meaning.

“It was written in the olden style of poetry form in Bengali. It has the social and cultural explanation of the time and people back then. Everyone can benefit from this book,” said Bhanu Swami, disciple of Srila Prabhupada. Sri Caitanya Caritamitra is a significant work in the Bengal literary world. Contained in three parts, Adi, Madhya, and Antya Lilas, this scripture was composed about 400 years ago with about 11,500 verses. Srila Krishnadasa Kaviraja Goswami compiled this poetic work together. “There are so many issues these days based on caste, society, and religion. This book will spread positivity, making people forget their biases based on caste and religion,” pointed out T Devanathan Yadav, chairman and MD, Win TV. Swami Ananta Padmanabacariyar and ANS Prasad, state president, BJP Media Cell was also present at the event. They highlighted the history behind the book and also the importance of the morals that are conveyed through it.

(The book will be launched on May 5 at 9 am at ISKCON temple, ECR)