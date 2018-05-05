Book tastings

Home Lifestyle Books

Manspotting: Chronicles of 
Mid-Life Romance 
By: Ritu Bhatia;  Publisher: Speaking Tiger 
Price: Rs 299;  Pages: 224
When Delhi-based writer and journalist Ritu Bhatia turned single in middle age and set forth to discover a new life, she had no idea of what she was up against. Optimistic about finding true love, she discovers the city has all kinds of men looking to mingle.

The Tale of Two Countries 
By: B K Karkra; Publisher: Rupa
Price: Rs 295;  Pages: 192
Having survived the horrors of Partition, young lovers, Guru and Sukhi, begin a journey of blissful matrimony.

They migrate to England and see the birth of their only child, Gursukh. Everything seems perfect. The couple makes one last journey—this time, back to India.

Love a Little Stronger
By: Preeti Shenoy; Publisher: Srishti
Price: Rs 175;  Pages: 176
Life is a collection of moments, some memorable and some mundane. Packed with her hilarious narratives, poignant observations and a writing style loved by millions, this book is certain to strike a chord with anybody who has children or who has been a child.

A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership
By: James Comey; 
Publisher: Pan Macmillan UK
Price: Rs 799;  Pages: 304
Former FBI director James Comey shares his never-before-told experiences from some of the high stakes situations of his career in the past two decades of American government, exploring what good, ethical leadership looks like.

