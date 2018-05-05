Book tastings

The New Indian Express By

Express News Service

Manspotting: Chronicles of

Mid-Life Romance

By: Ritu Bhatia; Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Price: Rs 299; Pages: 224

When Delhi-based writer and journalist Ritu Bhatia turned single in middle age and set forth to discover a new life, she had no idea of what she was up against. Optimistic about finding true love, she discovers the city has all kinds of men looking to mingle.

The Tale of Two Countries

By: B K Karkra; Publisher: Rupa

Price: Rs 295; Pages: 192

Having survived the horrors of Partition, young lovers, Guru and Sukhi, begin a journey of blissful matrimony.

They migrate to England and see the birth of their only child, Gursukh. Everything seems perfect. The couple makes one last journey—this time, back to India.

Love a Little Stronger

By: Preeti Shenoy; Publisher: Srishti

Price: Rs 175; Pages: 176

Life is a collection of moments, some memorable and some mundane. Packed with her hilarious narratives, poignant observations and a writing style loved by millions, this book is certain to strike a chord with anybody who has children or who has been a child.

A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership

By: James Comey;

Publisher: Pan Macmillan UK

Price: Rs 799; Pages: 304

Former FBI director James Comey shares his never-before-told experiences from some of the high stakes situations of his career in the past two decades of American government, exploring what good, ethical leadership looks like.