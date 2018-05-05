Boy from Behala and his Story

By Himanshu Joshi By

Express News Service

Aggression defined Sourav Ganguly, one of the most successful captains of Indian cricket. He is acknowledged as the one who instilled fighting spirit in the Indian team, the one who made the team believe in its capabilities to take on the world’s best at equal terms. As such, Ganguly’s autobiography—a collaborative effort with Gautam Bhattacharya, a noted cricket writer—raises expectations of getting a peek into the making of a group of highly competitive individuals and the art of managing them. Unfortunately, Ganguly the writer fails to live up to Ganguly the cricketer.

In Ganguly’s over 15-year-career, Indian cricket went through some momentous and controversial times. The match-fixing scandal singed the team, Navjot Singh Sidhu left the English tour midway in a huff, Sachin Tendulkar became the team captain and then left it under uncertain circumstances. Surprisingly, none of these find the kind of mention they deserve. These issues are touched on just in passing and then rested and rusted.

While he dismisses the sordid match fixing saga in half a page, washing his hands off by pithily saying: “I was never approached by a bookie”, he glosses over the Sidhu episode by saying that he was more concerned about his batting and place in the team—this when Sidhu was his roommate in that tour. But, to be fair to him, no player, including Azharuddin and Sidhu, have made public as to what happened. As for Tendulkar’s captaincy woes, Ganguly mentions nothing—nothing at all—and only talks about Tendulkar the captain when Tendulkar as captain spoke to him. But then again, no other player—whether Azhar or Rahul Dravid or Anil Kumble—gets much space as captain in the book.

In fact, very few players get space in the book, which is mostly about Ganguly’s ‘I, me, myself’ way of looking at things. He talks about Dravid’s solidity, Laxman’s artistry and Tendulkar’s God-like status, but in a way that does not add to the personality of these players. He played most of his cricket with these greats—he terms all of them his good friends—and it is a big let-down that he does not give the reader any insight on what made these players tick.

As for his own knocks on the pitch, Ganguly displays a gargantuan memory. It seems he invested so much into himself that what happened around him only got a cursory glance. Yes, the Greg Chappell episode does get a full chapter, but then this issue had Ganguly as one of the two main protagonists. The anger and the hurt shows through, though Ganguly tries to put on a tone of letting bygones be bygones.

Where the book comes alive is when Ganguly talks about his struggle in the early part of his career. That he comes from a very close knit family too comes out well through the pages. Former greats, like Desmond Haynes of West Indies and Imran Khan of Pakistan, are spoken with much warmth. At times, it seems Ganguly modelled his ‘captaincy mode’ after the legendary Imran, the only one in the book for whom the ‘boy from Behala’ shows awe.