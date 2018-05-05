Home Lifestyle Books

‘I am a Professional Amateur’

Ravi Shankar Etteth lets his imagination flow in a freewheeling conversation with Medha Dutta

Published: 05th May 2018 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Medha Dutta
Express News Service

If you had a chance to be in the spy business, who would you like to be?

Ian Fleming. He had the best of both worlds—espionage and writing.

If you could bring back one person from the dead?

Chanakya. 

A fictional character you would like to date.

The doomed Marianne Beauséjour from Allied. A femme fatale with a conscience is an irresistible combination.

If you woke up and found yourself in a book, which one would it be and why?

The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafón. The atmosphere reminds me of romance at dusk, and I would very much like to follow Daniel Sempere’s wooing of Bea Aguilar. It’s got some amazing complex women—the ethereal Penélope Aldaya, the protective Jacinta Coronado, the clever Nuria Monfort. Julian Carax is a memorable character who in real life would be even more interesting.

Worst pick-up line you have tried.
Pick up the pieces after me?

Best line in a book you’ve read.
‘It was a wrong number that started it, the telephone ringing three times in the dead of night, and the voice on the other end asking for someone he was not.’ City of Glass by Paul Auster.

Your Bulwer-Lytton prize would go to?

‘As a scientist, Throckmorton knew that if he were ever to break wind in the echo chamber he would never hear the end of it.’

Funniest line in a book you’ve read.

‘It wasn’t until I had become engaged to Miss Piano that I began avoiding her.’ Into Your Tent I’ll Creep by Peter De Vries. 

The most creepy thing someone has done for you.

Throw a farewell party in a local cemetery when I was leaving town. The spirits were, well, sufficient to get high on.

Favourite fictional spy.

Bernie Gunther.

If you were locked in a lift with Chetan Bhagat and Salman Rushdie?

I would introduce them to each other and get off on the next floor.

What does Salman Khan have that you don’t?

Iulia Vantur.

What do you have that Salman Khan doesn’t?

Signs of an avoirdupois.

What did you not have that Salman Khan did?

Black buck.

A non-fiction book you would recommend. 

Highly recommend The Artist, the Philosopher, and the Warrior: Da Vinci, Machiavelli, and Borgia and the World They Shaped by Paul Strathern.

Crime fiction you would recommend. 

Alex by Pierre Lemaitre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Of Flesh and Blood, Legend and Fable

Book tastings

Boy from Behala and his Story

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats