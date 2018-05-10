Home Lifestyle Books

Book review | 'The RTI Story: Power to the People' a memoir-cum-textual tome

The book gives a detailed account of the trials and tribulations as well as the minor and major victories which the RTI warriors encountered in their journey spanning from 1987 to present day.

Published: 10th May 2018 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for Right to Information

By IANS

Book: The RTI Story: Power to the People

Author: Aruna Roy with the MKSS collective

Publisher: Lotus Roli; Pages: 375; Price: Rs 495

This book pays homage to the saga of India's RTI law.

The Right To Information Act has been the one law, which in modern times has been the bedrock of anti-corruption campaigns across the country, coming to the aid of citizens at large in India in their battles against graft and government excesses.

Like most mammoth changes, the story of the RTI, much before it started making a difference to the lives of millions of people across India and as a law became a threat to those in power, started in the most humble beginnings -- as a book put together by Aruna Roy, co-founder of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) puts it, in a simple mud hut in Devdoongri village in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district.

The book is a memoir-cum-textual tome to the RTI story, which, from its humble beginnings, became a "legislation that has arguably changed the contours of democratic governance in India", which MKSS, according to Roy, "had the privilege to initiate and be part of the struggle that evolved into a powerful movement across India for the right to know".

The book gives a detailed account of the trials and tribulations as well as the minor and major victories which the RTI warriors encountered in their journey spanning from 1987 to present day. It chronicles the movement from the time it was started by Roy, a former Indian Administrative Service officer, and her associate Nikhil De, when, along with a few villagers, took on the might of a local landlord to get their just daily wages from public works commissioned by the state government and implemented through ruthless and cunning private contractors.

The account also spells out how unity forged by villagers helped take on "copy book oppressor" Hari Tal Singh, of Rajasthan's Sohangarh village. The story of the Goliath versus the proverbial Davids of Sohangarh and the success of the latter gave the yet-to-be-formed members of the MKSS the sense of belief that the spark lit at Devdongri had spread into a flame and there was a need for the seeds of the Sangathan to be sown.

"The struggle helped lay the foundation of the MKSS. There was a genuine recognition that coming together pays great dividends. No one had dreamt that the Thakur could be humbled. But a collective managed just that. It gave us great strength and taught us a lot. It underscored the power of collective strength. It led to the formation of the Sangathan," Roy recounts.

Not that the initial struggle did not come with threats of physical violence and brushes with danger, as landlords, government officials and private contractors who had milked the system for years and had become "invincible" with time, came under scrutiny and opposition from the members of the newly formed collective.

While spelling out the journey of the movement, Roy also has a word of caution about the very real threats to the RTI law, which is aimed at enhancing transparency and fairness of governance and formally recounts the contribution of those who have been put to the sword because of their RTI applications, calling them "martyrs".

"In contemporary India...plagued by a plethora of non-particpatory and unexplained policy and other decisions, the Indian government is using empty rhetoric in exchange for dialogue and consultation. There are no platforms for informed debate and dissent. Many serious questions concerning India's economic and social ills remain unanswered. When questions are asked, users of RTI are annihilated; the number of martyrs to truth, the seekers of information, totals 56," Roy says.

The book is an ideal resource for those who need to know more about a revolution that is alive and kicking. It is an information revolution which has the potential to discourage, if not thwart, the ravages of corruption and government excesses from affecting your lives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RTI Aruna Roy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Poetry from the diary of a girl next door

Of Flesh and Blood, Legend and Fable

‘I am a Professional Amateur’

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018