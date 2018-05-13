Home Lifestyle Books

The plot thickens

Can the protagonists overcome an ancient power set on wreaking vengeance? Or will the universe succumb?

Published: 13th May 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Ganesh Saili
Express News Service

Turn the first page of Christopher C Doyle’s The Pataala Prophecy: Son of Bhrigu and you enter a world of fantasy and adventure; where the narratives run hand in hand, at tandem with each other. As the plot unfolds, one finds mythological characters facing each other in our times, such as Napoleon Bonaparte who refuses to talk about his eerie experience inside the Great Pyramid in Egypt.

The plot is woven around two teenagers—Maya and Arjun. Their placid world suddenly overturns when their favourite history teacher is found brutally murdered. The death shocks students and baffles the police.
Reappearing in distant Allahabad is Shukracharya—the son of Bhrigu, a wise sage who lived thousands of years ago. As luck has it, he turns out to be the very opposite of his father. Bonding with the asuras, he becomes their guru. But he has received a boon from Shiva—the rare ability to resurrect the dead. Seeking to re-open the gates of pataala lok after 5,000 years, he suddenly reappears.

You wonder if the protagonists can overcome the ancient power and this grips the reader’s interest. At times, the language seems to be walking on stilts. Perhaps the author should have rewritten some portions to avoid clichés.

In a race against time, Arjun and Maya must join forces with the ‘Sangha’ to face an ancient and fiery enemy from the depths of pataala. The storyline is set in present day timeline interwoven with Indian mythology and suspense. Those who want to explore mythological fiction can explore the book’s 358 pages which take you through the narrow lanes with its many twists.

Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger’s reappearance strikes fear into the hearts of powerful members of a secret society—Sangha. Who is he and what is he after? What secrets are Arjun’s uncle and mother seeking to hide and why do they suddenly decide to leave town for an unknown destination?

The Pataala Prophecy has to be decoded even as the world hurtles towards a fate that may doom humanity. In a race against time, Arjun and Maya must join forces with the secret society to face an ageless and terrible enemy from pataala. But can they overcome an ancient power set on wreaking vengeance?
After The Mahabharata Quest series, Doyle creates a world of fantasy and adventure, in which mythology, action and suspense come together to weave a thriller that keeps you spellbound to the very end. Read on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
The Pataala Prophecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mapping stars the American way

Happiness choice

Book review | 'The RTI Story: Power to the People' a memoir-cum-textual tome

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate