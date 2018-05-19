Home Lifestyle Books

Book Tastings

The Outraged: Times of Ferment
By: Aditya Sudarshan 
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 367;  Price: `395
Set amidst the film community of Mumbai, the book reveals the conflicts that confront Indian liberals both the hypocritical and those that want to bring about social change in the wake of the right wing’s ascent. This is a vital story about urbane Indians, the tumults we are going through, and our as yet unrealised need for faith.

Happyness: Life Lessons from a Creative Addict
By: Yusuf Merchant
Publisher: Westland
Pages: 273;  Price: `499
In this book, the master of mindfulness offers 42 different ways to live a peaceful and fulfilling life. He punches negativity in the face and uses visualisation techniques to achieve his dreams. He concludes that it is self-belief along with integrity that offers a short-cut to happiness.

Weaving Water: An Autobiography
By: Ajeet Cour
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Pages: 368;  Price: `499
Heart-warming and candid, this is the story of one of our foremost literary voices, told in her own words of a life beset by tragedy which yet carries a message of courage, hope and happiness. Growing up in pre-Partition Lahore, Ajeet Cour spent a childhood wrapped in warm experiences, but tragedy always seemed to follow her.

Thinking Smart
By: Nirmalya Kumar 
Publisher: HarperBusiness
Pages: 304;  Price: `699
The book explores smartness by combining economic, psychological and sociological perspectives in ways that we often overlook in our daily lives. It offers all that you need to know, to achieve just about everything, from managing a delicate relationship, a surprise firing, to creating a winning team or business.

