Book Tastings

The New Indian Express By

Express News Service

The Outraged: Times of Ferment

By: Aditya Sudarshan

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 367; Price: `395

Set amidst the film community of Mumbai, the book reveals the conflicts that confront Indian liberals both the hypocritical and those that want to bring about social change in the wake of the right wing’s ascent. This is a vital story about urbane Indians, the tumults we are going through, and our as yet unrealised need for faith.

Happyness: Life Lessons from a Creative Addict

By: Yusuf Merchant

Publisher: Westland

Pages: 273; Price: `499

In this book, the master of mindfulness offers 42 different ways to live a peaceful and fulfilling life. He punches negativity in the face and uses visualisation techniques to achieve his dreams. He concludes that it is self-belief along with integrity that offers a short-cut to happiness.

Weaving Water: An Autobiography

By: Ajeet Cour

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Pages: 368; Price: `499

Heart-warming and candid, this is the story of one of our foremost literary voices, told in her own words of a life beset by tragedy which yet carries a message of courage, hope and happiness. Growing up in pre-Partition Lahore, Ajeet Cour spent a childhood wrapped in warm experiences, but tragedy always seemed to follow her.

Thinking Smart

By: Nirmalya Kumar

Publisher: HarperBusiness

Pages: 304; Price: `699

The book explores smartness by combining economic, psychological and sociological perspectives in ways that we often overlook in our daily lives. It offers all that you need to know, to achieve just about everything, from managing a delicate relationship, a surprise firing, to creating a winning team or business.