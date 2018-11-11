Home Lifestyle Books

Peek into the unknown

Easterine Kire’s celebrated novel—the first Naga novel in English— takes the reader to the battles between Britain and the Nagas between 1832 and 1880.

Published: 11th November 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Ganesh Saili
Express News Service

Among the many insidious memories of the British Raj, the one that steals the cake in the 19th century is the notorious practice of ‘begar’—coerced or forced labour involving tough and hard work with road building and porterage. Conscripting hundreds of peasants at a time, the Raj expected them to feed and shelter themselves. Sometimes it worked, and sometimes it did not. Like the time the sahibs found themselves face to face with the invincible warriors of a Naga village called Khonoma—a name that would strike terror into the hearts of the Redcoats.

Political Agent Damant sitting in Khonoma flips through the files to read: ‘22 raids between 1850-1865, 232 British subjects killed, wounded or taken prisoner!’ He had had enough of negotiating; it was time for an expedition to be mounted to crush the impregnable village. That would be a message to the other villages not to even think about an uprising.

Easterine Kire’s celebrated novel—the first Naga novel in English— takes the reader to the battles between Britain and the Nagas between 1832 and 1880. The Angami warriors of Khonoma were torchbearers of Naga resistance against the British, carrying out raids and disrupting the forced recruitment of the Nagas as bonded labourers. Life in the far-flung Naga hills was ordered by the seasons and the continuous labour of both women and men in the fields; by social taboos, rituals and festivals. Young men grew up on stories of valiant battles with rival villages, tigers, spirits and the British. Everyone had a deep connection with the land, and they were proud of fighting and looking after it.

The Khonoma warriors clashed with the British a number of times, stirring other Naga villages to join them as well. After the death of an officer in 1879, the British laid siege on the tiny village. But despite being outnumbered and ill-equipped, Khonoma held out against them for four long months, eventually signing a peace treaty on March 27, 1880.

This revised edition weaves together meticulous research and oral narratives to tell the story of a proud and remarkable community reckoning with radical change—within and without. We see the arrival of the first white medicine man carrying the Book, the Bell and the Candle—Dr Sidney Rivenburg. The doctor has already made a few converts in Kohima. But here he finds for all their health problems, the Angami turned to bone-setters, herbalists and chicken sacrificers. He goes back to America, attends two years of medical college and returns in 1894 equipped to serve these pepole.  

Rivenburg’s school is unconventional: He prepares in the Roman script, primers in Angami, along with Mathematics and the Sciences. The author traces the first baptism to 1897, followed by ostracism for those who had accepted the New Faith. The new wave was to wash over the brave warriors.The glossary at the end of the novel is a primer initiating the uninitiated into the magical world of the Nagas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp