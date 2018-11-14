Complete law digest of SC, Karnataka HC cases released

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court judge Justice S N Satyanarayana released the book ‘Complete Law Digest of Supreme Court and Karnataka Cases 2010-2018’ at a function organised by Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru at High Court on Tuesday.

The digest is a compilation of at least 40,000 judgments passed by the Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court. The book also has an elaborate index which is arranged systematically and chronologically which will help people locate any judgment in the last eight years.

Speaking about the book, edited by advocate H V Nagaraja Rao and his son N Raghavendra Rao, Justice K N Phaneendra said it will help facilitate faster delivery of judgments for advocates and judges. The book has been published in seven volumes.