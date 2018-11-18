Home Lifestyle Books

Visual distillation of lives

About two decades ago, Anu Malhotra, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and celebrated artist, embarked on some historic journeys to the margins of the subcontinent.

Published: 18th November 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Antara Datta
Express News Service

About two decades ago, Anu Malhotra, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and celebrated artist, embarked on some historic journeys to the margins of the subcontinent. What she found would become a national treasure. 

Soul Survivors is a finely curated compendium of photographs that Anu took while filming the tribal worlds of the Apatanis (Arunachal Pradesh), Konyaks (Nagaland) and Tibetan nomads (Tibet). These extraordinary photographs are accompanied with short essays by Anu, which form a personal narrative of her observations, experiences and insights. Both have become important archival material, today.

The book is chosen corpus from ‘Soul Survivors’, an extraordinary multi-media exhibition and experience, designed, curated and created by Anu Malhotra that transports one into the tribal universe and its cosmologies.  The essays in the book allow an understanding of these cultures through snippets of rare information accompanying the photographs and anecdotes from her travels. 

The photographs are intimate, spontaneous moments Anu captured, the visual distillation of lives she witnessed, and a tribute to the spirit of celebration, poetically and beautifully rendered. 

Anu’s intention to exhibit and publish Soul Survivors after almost two decades of their filming, is to share with her spectators and readers the relevance of the ways of life that her documentaries, photographs and essays intrinsically encapsulate—a larger philosophy of holistic existence, in harmony with nature and social environments.

Anu says: “I have always sought to capture India’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant living traditions through my films. My mission is to document cultures that are fast disappearing and remind viewers of the importance of sustaining and learning from their traditional wisdom.” 

This is the kernel, the abiding sensibility running through all Anu’s work ranging from her travel shows to her path-breaking documentary series. Soul Survivors is an important archive of worlds fast disappearing; a collector’s edition; a tribute to our most valuable legacies, an aesthetic that instructs through beauty—it is the artist’s gift to us to treasure and (be) hold.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Soul Survivors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp