‘Ganga river is a free spirit, she doesn’t care about rules’

“It is very easy to see a particular mythological character in a particular way and fit them into a box, but Ganga refuses to fit in,” says Anuja Chandramouli, who has explored Ganga’s character in her latest book Ganga - The Constant Goddess.For most Indians, the river Ganga is a mother, Chandramouli says. “However, she is much more than that. She is a lover, she is playful, she is a warrior and full of energy. There were many intense moments. I think this is the role of feminism as well — it liberates women from the roles they are supposed to fit in, it highlights the roles that are not talked about,” she explains.

The author decided to write about Ganga while working on her previous book, Kartikeya: The Destroyer’s Son. “Whenever Ganga showed up, it was a very powerful experience. She made a huge impression on me and stayed with me even after I was finished with that book. Even if you are agnostic or an atheist, for Indians, Ganga is very close to us,” she says.

Ganga flows through India and binds many cultures and people. “For people who claim to love the river so much, we haven’t treated her with much respect. It is a violation of something that is so precious. I also identify with this as a woman. Women, too, face that violation and disrespect. In contemporay times, her story is also relevant to the #MeToo movement. She has lived so many lives and given so much to our culture. When people think goddess, they don’t think a life full of struggle, but Ganga’s is a life of a goddess full of struggle,” says Chandramouli.

The author also essays about the joys of Ganga’s life. “There was a lot of romance in the story which makes it very sweet. People might take offence but I love this about her — she is a free spirit who gives her heart to who she wants and doesn’t care about rules. That is so empowering to me,” she says.

