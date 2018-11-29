Ten fascinating facts about 'Little Women' author Louisa May Alcott

By Online Desk

It's the 186th birth anniversary of Louisa May Alcott, a name that has lived on through the ages. Best known for her 1868 novel 'Little Women' and its sequels 'Little Men' and 'Jo's Boys', Alcott was born to transcendentalist (followers of the literary and philosophical movement Transcendentalism) parents in Massachusetts, US.

The novelist and poet had a very interesting life. Here are ten facts about her life that mostly remain unknown:

1. A poem for Henry David Thoreau: Louisa was brought up along with her four sisters in a Transcendentalist commune and hence was friends with writers like Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson and Nathaniel Hawthorne. She even wrote a poem, later on in life, called 'Thoreau’s Flute'.

2. Pen-name 'Flora Fairfield': She became a published writer at the age of 19, under the pseudonym Flora Fairfield. She then wrote under her real name at 22.

3. Enlisted as army nurse: She enlisted as an army nurse in the US Civil War in 1862 and a year later, wrote about her experiences in 'Hospital Sketches', a fictionalised account.

4. Suffered from mercury poisoning: Alcott was treated with a toxic mercury compound called calomel (commonly used in medicines in the 19th century) when she suffered from typhoid and pneumonia. Because of this exposure to mercury, Alcott suffered from symptoms of mercury poisoning for the rest of her life.

5. Forced to depend on opium: To combat the pain and symptoms of mercury poisoning, Louisa took opium. She had a weakened immune system, vertigo, and hallucinations.

6. Wrote a book about girls to help her father: Thomas Niles, an editor at a publishing house, asked Alcott if she wanted to write a book about girls. She wasn't interested and thought of herself as a tomboy. At the same time, her father was trying to convince Niles to publish his book on philosophy published and he agreed to do so if Alcott would write a book on girls. This led to Alcott writing 'Little Women', about growing up with her three sisters.

7. Ardent suffragette: During the 1870s, she wrote for a women's rights periodical and went door-to-door in Massachusetts to encourage women to vote. She was also the first woman registered in Concord to vote.

8. Pretended to be her own servant: The author did not like the attention from her fans, after the success of 'Little Women'. She often answered the front door of her family home pretending to be her own servant, hoping to trick fans into leaving.

9. Wrote gothic thrillers: Louisa May Alcott wrote, published, and supported her family with gothic thrillers with titles like 'Pauline’s Passion and Punishment' -- nothing better than some classic alliteration for pulp fiction, after all.

10. You can visit her family home: At 399 Lexington Road in Concord, Massachusetts, tourists can visit Orchard House, the Alcott family home from 1858 to 1877. There is also a guided tour around the house, a designated National Historic Landmark.