Home Lifestyle Books

Test match: The only thing that can keep Ramachandra Guha away from writing

For Guha the test match need not have India playing in it necessarily, in fact, on the contrary; he enjoys it more if India is not playing at all.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ramachandra Guha (File

Renowned historian and author Ramachandra Guha (File Photo | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Whether it is a leisurely Sunday or a busy Monday, it makes no difference to historian Ramachandra Guha, who has a habit of writing reams of pages daily, but come a test match and the writer cannot help but put down his pen -- even if it means "2-3 days" at a stretch.

An acclaimed cricket aficionado, Guha has written extensively on cricket and was also a former member of the CoA -- Committee of Administrators -- appointed by the Supreme Court to run the BCCI.

"I write everyday. I never take time off, Mondays and Sundays make no difference. Except when there is a test match, then I might take two days off or for that matter, a match in Bangalore -- a particulary exciting test match -- and I might decide 'Ok 2-3 days I am not going to work'," Guha told PTI.

And, for Guha the test match need not have India playing in it necessarily, in fact, on the contrary; he enjoys it more if India is not playing at all.

"When India is not playing I find I enjoy it more because then I am not emotionally involved. For example, a really good competition between Australia and South Africa is always a treat to watch," he added.

The author of best-selling "India After Gandhi", Guha, well-known for his penchant for writing non-fiction tomes, follows a very "sturdy routine" which includes writing from "9 am to 1 pm" everyday and "2-3 hours in the afternoon" also.

Of course, all this is done with no distraction either from mobile phone or internet.

He recently came up with a new book, "Gandhi: The Years That Changed The World, 1914-1948", published by Penguin (Allen Lane).

The book is a sequel to his earlier book "Gandhi Before India" (2014).

Throwing light on his writing style further, the 60-year-old writer said his professional life is composed of two parts: "research on the road" and "writing in Bangalore".

"If I am out of Bangalore, I am doing research in the archives. So I will be in Teen Murti, National Archives (New Delhi), British Library (London) or Sabarmati Ashram looking at old files and letters from 9 am to 6 pm taking notes.

That is one part -- the research and travel.

"Then I go back to Bangalore with all those notes, and classify them, categorise them, make sense of them and start writing," said the Bangalore-based author.

Guha, who otherwise rued the fact that Bangalore has no archives or "materials library", said it is a place well-suited for him to write.

"It is a very good place to write because I am with my family, have that comfort zone, the weather is always very nice.

"And also because you are distant from the clutter and the noise, far from Delhi. This way you don't get distracted, so essentially when I am in Bangalore I am reflecting, writing and re-writing, and when I am in Delhi I am doing my research," he said.

The writer, unlike some other writers, does not have a writing ritual per se.

But that said, he too has his own little idiosyncrasy -- the one he just can't do away with when writing -- "printing everything that he writes".

"Whatever I write I print even if it is unfinished. Let's say I have written 1000 words I will print out those pages and look at it.

I have to look at the printed word to revise.

"Maybe I am wrong, I know many young people who tell me that it is an 'old-fashioned thing' and that they do the revision on screen, but for me it works this way only," he added.

Having mastered the craft of communicating academic research work to people in an accessible language, ask Guha, the story-teller of contemporary India, what is the mantra behind it, and he replies with a smile, "No mantra. Just hard work and experience. And anyway, I think one gets better with 40 years of practice, right?".

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramachandra Guha writing test matches

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead