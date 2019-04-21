'Preeto and Other Stories' review: The Male Gaze

PS NISSIM By

Gender stereotypes have long bolstered the male superiority mindset. But these stereotypes have been breaking apart in today’s age of #MeToo and of increasing women empowerment. For long the silent sufferer, women are stepping forward to take their rightful place in society. How has the male, hitherto considering himself the owner of human history, taken this change? In Preeto and Other Stories, Rakhshanda Jalil, translator and editor, puts together a collection of modern stories, originally in Urdu, to show how the Urdu literary world, dominated by men, sees and portrays women.

In her introduction, Jalil makes her selection criteria very clear: this is a collection of relatively modern stories, all by men, featuring women as the main subject. Some big names appear in the list of authors: Gulzar, Rajinder Singh Bedi, Krishan Chander. Unfortunately, the man who changed the way women are depicted in Urdu literature—Saadat Hasan Manto—is not featured here. The stories themselves range from folkloric to deeply modernistic, from rural traditions to urban expectations.

In Gulzar’s heartfelt story, “Man”, a mother comes to realise that the notion of womanly honour trumps all familial ties. Rajinder Singh Bedi gives us a slice of life of a woman, bound down by circumstances and her own love for her child. On the other hand, we have stories like “Wedding Night” by Ratan Singh, which is a fable exhorting the “purity” of the “offering” given by a girl on her wedding night. The modern short story is represented by stories like “The Well of Serpents” by Siddique Alam, where literal snakes are metaphors for the hidden fears and expectations in a girl’s life.

Through all these stories runs a common thread: passivity. While men take action, do things and either prevail or lose, women are passive observers and sufferers. Situations arise around them, and they merely react: to insults, to assumptions, to stereotypes and gendered roles. Never do they manage to escape their situations. The male gaze is an inescapable prison for the female.

Nor are the women here in any position to be independent: their roles in life are as householders, mothers and wives, and in the rare cases that they are outside the home (“Ash in the Fire” by Abdus Samad or “Asexual” by Rahman Abbas), they are in subservient roles, their sexuality defining them.

One is left bemused by this collection. As a survey of the genre, it succeeds—Jalil has selected a good range of stories. The writing and translating skills on display are impressive, too. But the narrow bracket they all put their subject into is an indictment of the mindset they spring from. #MeToo hasn’t yet reached these stories—nor, it seems, has it penetrated enough into society.