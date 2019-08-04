Amita Kanekar travels back to the Peasant Revolt of 1672 to decode an unlikely rebellion

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Amita Kanekar travels back in time to the Peasant Revolt of 1672—an anti-caste movement.

She tells Medha Dutta Yadav that nothing much has changed today. Excerpts from the interview:

Not many have heard of the Peasant Revolt of 1672. What made you choose it?

I wanted to write about social revolutions. Professor Irfan Habib mentioned in one of his essays that this peasant rebellion of 1672 was one of the few overtly anti-caste movements that South Asia has seen. Given that caste is the root evil at the heart of most of South Asia’s problems, it seemed an interesting topic.



Was it difficult to unearth the history?

The Mughal period, in general, is well-studied; but not this revolt. I found few scholars who mentioned it, so the main sources available were a few brief mentions in translated contemporary accounts by members of the Mughal court, and also a 19th century manuscript of scriptures (translated by Irfan Habib) believed to be related to the rebels. So there seems to be no certain source from the side of the rebels—as usual, it is the hunter who tells the story, not the lion. The second challenge, though, was to write about them without appropriating their story. Because, theirs was a fight against caste society, and I belong to the privileged sections of caste society today, I cannot speak for them. So the solution to both issues was to instead tell the story of how the rebellion was seen by the Mughal establishment which tried to destroy it.



Will this forgotten history find resonance today?

Well, caste is still alive and so also the struggle against it. Plus, our view of our past builds our present identity, our sense of self, which is why it is very important for the present. And in India, the stories of the past are mostly all from the dominant caste point of view. These stories uphold the existing social hierarchies, and glorify existing privilege as natural, ancient, god-given, or whatever. But there are alternative historical views, from the Ambedkarite movement, the Pasmanda movement, and other sections and individuals of Dalit-Bahujan-Adivasi society, which expose the privileged and tell the histories of the common people. These are growing, and their effect is to strengthen the struggle for social liberation and equality.



Many writers today are drawing inspiration from the Mughal period, some are coming forward with their own interpretation. In such a scenario, how difficult is it to sift through hearsay and pass on the right information?

The issue is of sources. There is indeed a lot of nonsense that passes for history among us. The versions of history that get circulated widely are often not backed by scholarship or sources, but just myth, usually Brahmanical myth and prejudice. This effectively bolsters casteist and conservative viewpoints, and also today’s politics. One has to go for sources with credibility, which would mean historians whose work has won international respect. Even that does not guarantee the lack of prejudice, but it is a start.

History buffs often look down on historical fiction. What are your views?

Historical fiction can be a great way of taking history, i.e. the findings of historical research, into the public sphere. But a lot of so-called historical fiction here is not really historical at all, in that it bases itself on Brahmanical narratives rather than historical research. Plus, the focus is usually on the lives of elites, but in a romantic way, depicting their wealth, power, and beauty, even sometimes human failings, but rarely ever the basis of their position and privilege. Art thus helps to normalise privilege, especially caste privilege—because caste is something that is rarely discussed in fiction except that by Dalit-Adivasi-Bahujan authors—and thus hides both its ugliness and its role in depriving others of even the basics of existence. Besides these prejudices, you often see a fictionalising of the setting too, resulting in no historical credibility at all. In fact, things are getting worse of late, with writers not just mythologising history, but historicising myth. So stories that are well-known as myths, legends, epics, etc are now being retold realistically, as if they actually happened. Thus adding to the popular confusion over the past.



When you are researching a book, do you start off with one opinion and end up with a completely different view?

Yes. I’ve learnt a lot while working on both my novels. I have to thank a lot of scholars for this, including members of The Al-Zulaij Collective in Goa, writers of the web portal Round Table India, and members of the Pasmanda movement. For example, I was completely ignorant about how Brahmanical the Mughal elites were. Emperor Akbar is an icon of secularism for Indian liberals because of his interest in all religions—and because he seems less devoted to Islam—but nobody mentions how he upheld caste privilege, and how his admiration of the Rajputs resulted in Brahmanical ideas and practices entering the Mughal court. And this Brahmanism privilege was upheld by his heirs, including Aurangzeb, supposedly a fanatic Muslim. But it is also true that Mughal society (and the Delhi Sultanate earlier) was less casteist than, for example, the Rajput kingdoms that followed. Which is why you had many radical ideas and communities being born in this time, who have their mark on the historical record. Like Kabir, Ravidas, the Sikhs, and this rebellion.



Your earlier book, A Spoke in the Wheel, was adapted into the award-winning and much-acclaimed play, Avyahat. Was the adaptation to your liking?

I think the adaptation is brilliant. It successfully left out more than half the novel—for constraints of time—without ever sounding like anything was missing. The story’s end has also been changed interestingly. But I would have liked the Marathi language of the dialogues to have a more colloquial and everyday feel, as in the English of the novel.



In the book you tried to break down the legend that was the Buddha.

I think we need to demythify history, and popularise the knowledge generated by serious historians. This is not to say that existing historical scholarship is without flaws; as the scholar Braj Ranjan

Mani says, history needs to be debrahmanised. Even so, it should reach people outside academia, to provoke discussion, criticism, and a better understanding of both the past and the present. The Buddha, for example, is popularly seen as a teacher of spiritual salvation (if not a Brahmanical god, or an avatar of one), when he was probably actually a social revolutionary. The depiction of him in the novel is based on the works of scholars such as Romila Thapar, Debiprasad Chattopadhyaya, BR Ambedkar, and Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd. I also wanted to present an accurate picture of his context to understand how it was related to his ideas, and to how his image evolved.



What next?

Perhaps something on 16th century Goa—a lot of myths waiting to be challenged there!



What are you reading now?

Nikhila Henry’s The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India. Also, a recently-discovered stash of old Asterix comics belonging to my brother.