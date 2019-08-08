Bestsellers on your fingertips

Home Lifestyle Books

Bibliophiles may have never had it so easy – instead of going to a store and searching for that favourite book of yours, now you can just read it instantaneously
 

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:

Amazon Kindle

One of the largest e-book stores on the Internet, Kindle reportedly has over one million free e-books. You can also enjoy popular magazines and newspapers, apart from shopping for e-books. With over 100 million installs, the app has a built-in dictionary and lets you sync e-books across different devices.

Google Play Books

With over 1 billion installs, Google Play Books lets you preview free samples of books, audiobowoks, etc. Before buying. You can also take notes that sync with your Google Drive and share them with a group for easy collaboration. You can also just tap a page and watch your favorite comic character come to life with Bubble Zoom.

EBookDroid

The app allows you to customise the way you read on a per book basis: each document’s layout can be tailored to give the best reading experience and all settings will be remembered the next time you open it. Whatever the document, be it a two-faced xerox, a book with wide asymmetric margins or a multi-column article, EBookDroid provides you with features to split pages, automatically or manually crop margins and instantly zoom to a column’s content.

Aldiko Book Reader

With Aldiko, you can download and listen to 25,000+ audiobooks for free. It has a fully-customisable reading experience, with adjustments for font type, size, background colours, line spacing and brightness. You can also import your own EPUB and PDF files to the app, which remembers your reading position automatically.

FBReader
customisable, FBReader includes a browser to access different network ebook catalogues and stores. Several popular English, French, Russian, Chinese, and Polish libraries are included. 
Alternatively, you can download books 
manually and save them on your device in /sdcard/Books.

Moon+ Reader
The app boasts of 10+ themes, including day and night mode switcher; customised operations (screen click, swipe gesture, etc) that apply to searching, bookmarking, navigation, etc. The pro version is ad-free, has reading statistics function, widget shelf support and more. 

Librera Reader
This light-weight app supports numerous e-book formats, and has an internal media player that lets you listen to audio files. It also lets you open password-protected PDFs, export notes and more. Other features include night mode, multi-word text search, configurable tap-zones, commenting in PDF files, among others.

Pocketbook Reader
The app helps to write down and remember the most important points of a book. You can highlight the text, write comments and take notes, which can be exported to a separate file and sent through email. You can also mark pages using bookmarks, and the PDF reflow feature allows you to easily reformat the text for display on small screens.

Cool Reader 
Boasting over 10 million installs, this app has a built-in file browser, text to speech (TTS) 
support, paperbook-like page turning animation, text search, dictionary support, export of bookmarks to text file and other features.

NookWith over 
75,000 free titles, Nook’s features include ArticleView, that lets you easily read magazine articles using customized font settings, Zoom View, to better enjoy comics, etc. 
You can also try any newspaper or magazine free for 14 days, provided you have a Nook account and give your card details.

