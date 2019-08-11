Home Lifestyle Books

A treasure trove of Indian art writing

Art critic Prayag Shukla’s anthology celebrates his exclusive writings on prominent Indian artists from the 1960s.

Published: 11th August 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Prayag Shukla (centre and inset) at the launch of his anthology, Kala Ki Duniya Mein, with (right) editor Abhishek Kashyap at Press Club of India

Prayag Shukla (centre and inset) at the launch of his anthology, Kala Ki Duniya Mein, with (right) editor Abhishek Kashyap at Press Club of India

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

Acclaimed Hindi language art critic Prayag Shukla’s anthology titled Kala Ki Duniya Mein was recently launched at the Press Club of India, New Delhi. Published by Ananya Prakashan, the book includes Shukla’s exclusive writings on Indian art. Kala Ki Duniya Mein attempts to familiarise readers with Shukla’s work from the beginning of his career in the 1960s till present. The eight sections in the anthology bring out Shukla’s perspective on Indian modernists with essays, interviews, memoirs and reviews – including ones on international artists who exhibited in India during that time.

For Shukla, it was the covers of Hindi magazine Kalpana that drew him towards the Indian arts. “I wrote poetry and stories for Kalpana and eventually joined the editorial team in Hyderabad in 1963. The magazine cover used to feature paintings by Laxma Goud, Ram Kumar, MF Husain... Such images fascinated me to a large extent,” Shukla tells The Morning Standard.

Shukla eventually moved to Delhi and had an opportunity to meet Indian modernists. “When I didn’t have a proper room to live in Delhi, Ram Kumar offered me his studio. This was a life-changing moment. I used to meet MF Husain, Tyeb Mehta, Krishen Khanna and other modernists.” Shukla started writing a column on art for Dinman magazine and continued to do so for 10 years. Eventually, he also wrote for other Hindi language journals and newspapers.

Shukla says he experienced freedom while writing about arts. “I was fortunate enough to travel across the world for exhibitions. It was a wholesome experience to meet artists of national and international importance. From magazines like Kalpana and Dinman, I have learnt that if you take interest in any arts, you will truly enjoy the process of writing on it. The work will become far easier,” says Shukla.

Abhishek Kashyap, who has edited the book, talks about his interest in the art critic’s writings, “I religiously read Prayag Shukla’s column in my growing years. A visit to his house led me to publish this anthology. It was simply fascinating to look at the history of 50 years of Indian art lying in front of me. ”

According to Kashyap, Shukla is one of the few writers dedicated to their craft. “Shukla’s writing style is such that it easily draws the reader into an article. He starts his article with a simple line and goes into many depths. It is essential to note that in his writings, thoughts and facts are interwoven in simple and readable arguments. He doesn’t push for his personal thoughts, but brings out authentic criticism. The writer takes a back seat and the writing flourishes.” 

Kashyap adds that this rich collection will inspire people interested to read fair criticisms. “Shukla has gone into understanding the minds of diverse personalities through his writings. People who want to understand ‘criticism writing’ will truly benefit from this anthology.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kala Ki Duniya Mein Ananya Prakashan Press Club of India Prayag Shukla
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp