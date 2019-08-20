Home Lifestyle Books

When Agony Meets Fragility

Sufia’s Khatoon’s debut poetry collection ‘Death in the Holy Month’ offers personal portraits of grief blended with clear imagery

Published: 20th August 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Death in a Holy Month’ offers a repository of images running in succession to arrive at a point from where the poet Sufia Khatoon sees the anatomy of the poems. The words measure her personal pain which she combines with the universal to arrive at a selection which hints to the lacunae within forever in the quest for respite.

The Calcutta-based poet uses floral images to offer fragility that finds its companion in the verses she compiles through the screams in her woman-body, prayers her mother offers, different shades of the sun, and an overdose of ripening mangoes that her grandfather forbids her from eating. Marigold, hibiscus, and dandelions bloom in the lines that sometimes read like snippets in a young girl’s diary and sometimes placed with the precise attention that they truly deserve.

The interesting title holds the attention of introducing the reader to the deaths that the poet has witnessed. The book doesn’t offer any medicine instead attempts to bring together fragility and frivolousness that the human heart is both blessed and cursed with.She explores nature in her own unseasoned way as if she were stumbling upon piles of oranges, October skies and rain silently uprooting what she’d known or seen otherwise.

The newly-discovered encounters in language and geography aren’t accidental. They were meant to be around which she lights wood-smoke, sits down and offers what her fingers have managed to pour both on the ground and the paper. And while the smoke still lingers brushing the ceiling under which she ponders to ‘craft a paper-heart’ and paper dolls wondering ‘if the stars too were made of paper’. But they are not. They ooze blood. They smear her hands. Her body. Her words. The trails lead to the years that have also offered her healing as she writes:
    A handful of blood,
    A white flower,
    Souls of the dead,
    A piece on peace remained
    Penned down as a prayer.

She follows the breeze tracing ‘cauliflower clouds’ and some more sparkling images, but sometimes the arrangement is a bit loose that interferes with the flow. A few lines need more soaking time in their own juices to release the final flavour. Despite that poem like ‘Surmedani’ [small metallic cases for storing collyrium] stay with the reader given the dark powder brings and holds tears. This is what Sufia Khatoon attempts to do in this book.

Available on Amazon.in
Publisher: Hawakal Publishers
Price: Rs 300
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Death in a Holy Month poet Sufia Khatoon
India Matters
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Pakistan to approach ICJ over Kashmir, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
File photo of Hyderabad University.
Six University of Hyderabad students detained for screening 'Raam Ke Naam' documentary on campus
The Indian Parliament building (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Secretariat bans use of plastics in parliament complex 
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
US President Donald Trump​ becomes grandfather for 10th time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The alleged smugglers were carrying 3.5 lakh Saudi Riyals (Rs 74.37 lakh) each by concealing them in false bottoms created in sweet boxes and biscuit boxes. (Photo by special arrangement)
Foreign currency worth Rs 1.48 crore concealed in sweet boxes seized at Hyderabad airport
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
Delhi Rains: River Yamuna crosses danger mark as water level further rises
Gallery
The Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaghara and several other rivers in Uttar Pradesh are in spate due to heavy rains in neighbouring states, leading to floods in low-lying areas. IN PIC: The Yamuna overflows from Hathinikund Barrage, in New Delhi/ PTI.
IN PICS: Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level continues to rise, Ganges in full spate
Paul Pogba pulled his jersey over his face when the final whistle sounded, his latest spot-kick failure costing Manchester United two points and casting doubt over the wisdom of the team rotating its penalty-takers. (Photo | AP)
Premier League: Pogba misses penalty as Wolves deny Manchester United victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp