Anup Vijay releases his first audiobook, Zero to Bravo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anup Vijay’s first audiobook – Zero To Bravo – is a Hindi fiction that revolves around the life of a RAW agent. Though a fictional tale, it is based on true events that are a take on India’s intelligence initiatives before the famous surgical strike. The voiceover for the story has been done by Sankalp Rastogi.

Zero To Bravo narrates the story of an extraordinary girl who is trained aurally by an unidentified man and how she endures various emotional and physical hardships.

Romance also forms an integral part of the narrative. The RAW agent is a young girl who has been trained through her a microphone in her ear. She never meets the man who trains her, on the job. She’s had no prior training apart from her defence academy basics.

But this man trains her on the job and makes her commit all the daredevilry while staying by her side throughout. And they eventually help their nation but cannot help themselves from falling for each other.

The author was born and raised in an Army background and has been a part of the creative industry for a couple of years. He developed an interest in writing in childhood. Venturing into audiobooks, he released his first single-story titled Roshan meets Roshani last year, that soon became one of the most sought-after story on Storytel.

Anup says, “My thought behind writing this book is my affinity towards the armed forces and the functioning of the RAW. I think they’re completely selfless individuals and this is my little way of paying tribute to them. No matter how much you talk about them, according to me, it’s never going to be enough.In my childhood, I encountered a lot of Armymen and my family too had a lot of friends in the Army. A glimpse into their life was enough to fascinate me. And I’ve remained in awe since.”