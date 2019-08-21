Youths engage with politics more intensively now: Author-entrepreneur Amit Bagaria

Varsha Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Author-entrepreneur Amit Bagaria spends almost 15 hours a day writing. It should come as no surprise then that he has put out nine books, seven of which he wrote in a span of one year.

“I have an all-consuming passion towards writing, which is why I am always writing in some capacity,” he said. Bagaria’s tryst with writing started during the years of his schooling. “I was the editor of Bishop Cotton’s school magazine, which continued when I was at university in the United States when I had a place on the editorial staff for the yearbook,” he said.

In the city for a reading session of his book I-SPY at Atta Galatta on Sunday, the 53-year-old business consultant spoke about his keen interest in national and international politics, “USAma, my most recent book, is about how the US has interfered with the internal affairs of 82 nations after World War-II,” he said.

Talking about his book I-SPY, Bagaria, who is also a columnist, said, “I had watched many shows about the CIA, but what I saw didn’t match the little that I had read. So I took on the task of writing about the 20 most powerful spy agencies in the world,” he revealed.

Bagaria, the author of books such as NaMo or MoNa: Why is 2019 not 2014?; Demythsifying Myths: Demystifying 18 Myths about India; Mr President: Yes, Prime Minister, and I-SPY: A peep into the world of Spies, alternates his time between the worlds of literature and business.

He works as a consultant in an array of sectors, including MedTech and retail. On being asked about his interest in healthcare, he said, “I had been in a serious accident as a young child, and was transported for 11 years to and from hospitals in India and the US, and saw a marked difference.” He has since then sought to create a wholesome hospital experience for patients.

He also finds that the youth engage with politics more intensively than before. “In fact, I wrote a book on the difference in social media engagement between the 2014 and 2019 elections,” he said, adding that he aims to make the youth more informed and aware of the consequences of their votes.

“I also ensure to make the language simple and engaging to engross readers who aren’t very comfortable with English,” he said. Bagaria also hopes that this increased interest of the youth in politics will translate into youngsters standing in elections and working towards their aspirations.

“Why should politics be limited to a certain class of people? We need educated people who may have not had any previous associations with elections and politics to take that leap. Elections must be made accessible,” he emphasised.