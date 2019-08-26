Home Lifestyle Books

Human library: Where books  talk, with a purpose 

Four people huddled around the book for around 20 minutes at the Delhi chapter of Human Library as they listened to Deepak’s experience of being a transgender person. 

Published: 26th August 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

People listen to a human book during an event organised by the Delhi chapter of Human Library | India HIV/AIDS Alliance

People listen to a human book during an event organised by the Delhi chapter of Human Library | India HIV/AIDS Alliance

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deepak or Deepika—which identity feels closer to you, a reader asked a ‘human book’ during a reading session on Sunday.

The ‘human book’ was speaking on the theme ‘transgender’. 

Four people huddled around the book for around 20 minutes at the Delhi chapter of Human Library as they listened to Deepak’s experience of being a transgender person. 

As Deepak explained the personal challenges of choosing one identity over other, more questions came up—the Transgender Bill, medical facilities, systemic challenges in exercising rights, and the everyday challenges a transgender person faces. 

The ‘human book’ addressed each query. This is what sets this library apart. Here the books talk back.

Started in the capital two years ago, the Human Library is arranged once a month. Sunday’s session was held in collaboration with the campaign India HIV/AIDS Alliance.

Sanya Suri, a professional artist who attended the session as a reader, pointed out how the session helped her explore this non-traditional reading source. “This was the first time I attended the session after a friend recommended it. Today, my human book was on Buddhism and it was amazing to listen,” said Suri. 

The session had human books on sexual fluidity, single parent, child of HIV positive parent, harm reduction and drug abuse, transgender, refugee, Buddhism, veganism, visual impairment and compulsive liar.

Neha Singh, book depot manager of the Delhi chapter, said that the idea behind the session was to bust the practice of people not being able to talk in libraries and to break stereotypes.

Mona Balani, project director at India HIV/AIDS Alliance, shared her story of fighting the stigma attached to being HIV positive. She lost her husband to that condition. Talking about her elder child’s death, bringing up a son as a single parent, societal ostracisation and long years of physical ailments is not easy.

But Balani recounts her years of struggle throughout those 20 minutes. Her aim: to help people fight stereotypes about HIV-positive people.

Challenging stereotypes

The initiative was started in Denmark by Ronni Abergel to provide readers the opportunity to challenge stereotypes. People can volunteer to be ‘books’ to share their stories and help people get acquainted with a range of topics. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Human library Human library Delhi Delhi HIV aids
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp