For a happy better Life

HYDERABAD: The populace today isn’t just juggling with timelines that function at skyrocket speed and not only demand the similar momentum but also drain the mind and body to an extent that it becomes almost impossible to balance the health of mind and body. And if this is combined with lack of physical work and more importantly without any meditation, it offers the perfect recipe for a crash which can be big and even sudden. And no there are no quick-fixes, one has to maintain discipline and not drive oneself to the point of no return.

That’s how several self-help techniques are much sought for. They are written by the practitioners themselves and can be of great help. Meditation experts Preetha and Krishna from Chennai, fondly called Preethaji and Krishnaji were in the city to launch their book ‘The Four Sacred Secrets’ which offers techniques of meditation focusing on conscious and unconscious parts of the mind. Preetha spoke to us. Excerpts:

“The world is in need of love, more beauty and peace that oozes from within. And this can’t be possible before each of us get to peep inside ourselves. That’s where meditation becomes absolutely necessary,” says Preetha in her deep-calm voice.

No wonder we all are too focused on the external ignoring our internal world which leads to chaos and accumulation of negativity which can be really toxic. She suggests deep meditation and thoughtful reflection. But how? “For the starters, it’s important to get back to your original self,” she says adding that the consciousness always collects what’s not required. “The entire paradigm shift has to happen. One needs to connect with one’s deep feelings which can only be done through meditation. And the book has specific techniques to get into that,” she adds further. The techniques focus on breathing and unlocking emotions.