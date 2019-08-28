Bringing readers and writers  together

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Going beyond the routine of sitting in a fancy bookstore and signing copies, Hyderabad’s writers took to the legendary Abids book market to showcase their work themselves! In an initiative which they called Meet, The Writers over 20 Telugu and English authors hailing from Hyderabad came together at Abids book market to spread their books on a mat on the sidewalk and interact with book lovers. Co-organised by Anvikshiki Publications and Tale Tellers troupe, this was the second edition of the event which happened on Sunday evening.

Venkat Siddareddy, the author of books like Cinema Oka Alchemy, SoulCircle and In the Mood for Love believes that this is where it all ends for an author and that they had decided to “start from where it all ends”.

He also said, “We have all been customers at the Abids Book Market. This is where we got inclined to reading. To meet readers right here and interact with them and discuss our books with them would be delightful.” Venkat also displayed his latest book Jaruguthunnadi Jagannatakam exclusively at the meet with only ten copies available for sale.

The group of writers promoted the event solely on social media which caught many book-lovers attention for its uniqueness. Also in the mix was Aparna Thota who wrote Poorna, the journey of the 13-year-old who scaled the everest. Cathy Guo a Columbia graduate and also a Hyderabadi citizen visited the do and shared that she too was a fan of the Abids Book Market. Other writers include Mahi Bejawada, Satya Prasad, Lavanya and Suresh Veluguri. Venkat added, “Our first edition only had three writers, but this time we had 20. I hope the number grows.”