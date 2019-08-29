Hope conquers all for this Kochi-based author

Home Lifestyle Books

Susan with her book Unseen Yet Seen

Susan with her book 'Unseen Yet Seen' (Photo | Instagram/ suansa_susan)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Susan Ann Samuel may just be 23-years-old but she has already authored four books, each exploring different episodes and instances from her personal life. Her recent release, ‘Unseen Yet Seen’ is the story of her father, Bishop Samuel Varghese which details his social welfare activities artfully told by Susan.

‘Unseen Yet Seen’ relates the fulfillment in believing that our life is more than the circumstances we face. This is a biography of her father, and how his life has inspired her to step up for the cause of humanity. “When our lives are viewed as a game of ‘Snakes and Ladders’ with the highs and lows, we have a purpose and it’s for this purpose that we are meant to move forward. I believe that this purpose we uphold should be for the upliftment of others,” says Susan, who recently completed her degree from Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram. More than being a mere biography, the book which reads like a novel, combines storytelling and journalism to combine humanitarian concerns.

Susan developed a love for literature since the age of seven but it was in Class XI that she started writing. She says, “I began writing small poems from the age of seven. The idea of writing more seriously, however, came when I saw my father who is a priest and social worker going beyond his means to help others. I took up law so that I could assist him.”  The book itself is an illustration of a better tomorrow. The author shares her story in which she at the age of three suffered liver failure due to medications prescribed to her to treat pneumonia. What saved her was the undying hope of her family and it’s this same hope she wishes to advocate. The book also a pictorial journey of her one-week stay in the hostel away from her family.

Susan is a passionate orator pursuing her dream of taking the ripples of compassion to wider ranges of reality. “We have something to offer, let what we offer be hope - the bravest kind of hope that stays unfaded!” says the author. Susan is presently working on her next novel which is also about a journey to find hope and deals difference between the real and the virtual world. 

