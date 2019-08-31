Home Lifestyle Books

Diarist’s chronicle of fight against cancer launched as a book at Delhi's IIC

Eight months after she succumbed to cancer, the chronicle of a woman’s “cheerful fight” against the disease, authored by her, was launched in the national capital. 

Published: 31st August 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tales from the Tail End: My Cancer Diary by Ananya Mukherjee was launched at Delhi's IIC.

Tales from the Tail End: My Cancer Diary by Ananya Mukherjee was launched at Delhi's IIC.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eight months after she succumbed to cancer, the chronicle of a woman’s “cheerful fight” against the disease, authored by her, was launched in the national capital. 

Tales from the Tail End: My Cancer Diary, by Ananya Mukherjee, was launched at the India International Centre on Thursday evening.

Mukherjee died of breast cancer on November 18, 2018. She was 39.

The book is characterised by humour, as the author looks at the lighter side of her battle with cancer, which involved more than 50 cycles of chemotherapy.

“Self-pity is bottomless. So now I’ve crawled out, and walk nosily around the house with a shawl draped around my shoulders like Rajesh Khanna in Anand, scolding the husband and teaching him for the two-hundredth time how to fold a towel correctly, with the right side up. I am past my dukh,” she wrote in a chapter titled ‘Dukh, Dard and a season of Hope’. 

Mukherjee, who had a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Wollongong in Australia, had a 17-year-long career during which she worked with reputed public relations agencies.  

The book is published in English by Speaking Tiger, and in Hindi by Rajkamal.

Her publishers described Tales from the Tail End as a book “of hope, courage, even sunshine”, which tells one how important it is to reflect on one’s life and make the most of it while it lasts. In the book, Mukherjee offers some advice on gifts to bring to a cancer patient—“a fuzzy little feeling”, “your children’s art”, “sell me some dreams”, “tell me a good story”, “Macherjhol”.

“What I found wonderful and inspiring part of whole book was her ability to find happiness in just watching the sunset, the monsoon rain...,” said writer-columnist Sadia Dehlvi, who is also suffering from the disease.

The blurbs are written by cancer survivors, sport star Yuvraj Singh and actor Manisha Koirala. Proceeds from the book will be donated to the NGOs Muskan and YouWeCan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi IIC Tales from the Tail End My Cancer Diary Ananya Mukherjee
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mahila Congress members protesting outside the BJP office in Malleswaram on Saturday | Express
Karnataka Mahila Congress workers demand sacking of deputy CM Laxman Savadi
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp