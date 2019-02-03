The heart will go on

Madhavi S Mahadevan By

Express News Service

Ten years after the immensely successful The Palace of Illusions, a retelling of the Mahabharat from Draupadi’s perspective, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s engagement with mythology has given us The Forest of Enchantments, the tale of Sita. Explaining why it took so long, the author candidly admits, “I didn’t know how to write Sita’s story.”

Since Valmiki composed the 24,000-shloka epic about the exiled Prince Ram whose wife was abducted by the rakshasa Ravan, there have been over 300 retellings of the Ramayan. One reason for the multiplicity may be that no interpretation satisfactorily answers the questions: Why did Ram, having gone to immense trouble to rescue Sita, subject her to the fire test? And when she passed with flying colours, why did he still reject her? While supplying the answers, societies past have reconfigured the epic into a ‘holy book’—it is, after all, the tale of a god and a goddess descended on earth as humans to rid it of evil—and created cultural templates to serve patriarchy: the Ideal Man and Ideal Wife, co-founders of the Ideal Kingdom, ‘Ram-rajya’.

The text has thus been imbued with moral sanctity and, paradoxically, a sanctimoniousness that women, in particular, have found less-than-ideal. They have spoken against it in their stories and songs. In these popular folk narratives, Sita is ‘janam dukkhini’, born to suffer. By speaking of the cruelty and injustice done to her, women have made her the nucleus of a sisterhood. Through her voice they have told their own tales of sorrow, sacrifice and resilience.

Written in her trademark elegant style, Divakaruni’s retelling combines the essence of all these stories with a new spiritedness. While the male characters remain unchanged, dynamism comes from the portrayals of the women ill-done by—Kaushalya, Urmila, Ahalya, Surpanakha, Mandodari—adding valuable layers. Of these, Ahalya’s story, important in its own right, gets somewhat shorter shrift than the rest. Following the narrative arc of the text, the novel begins with Sita’s life as Janak’s adopted daughter whose birth circumstances, though shrouded in mystery, underline her extraordinary origin: a child of nature, gifted with a green thumb, healing and psychic powers.

Love when it comes is instantaneous, true, eternal—and why not, when this is a marriage made in heaven? In recasting the Ramayan as a love story Divakaruni accords Sita parity with Ram, revealing her innate strength. By giving primacy to her thoughts and feelings this also becomes the private tale of Shri and Shrimati Ramchandra Raghuvanshi, two wonderful people who loved each other but who broke up. To readers well-acquainted with that tragedy of modern times, the failed marriage, it will appeal. The ending, however, surpasses all expectations.

’I am Drawn to Strong Women’

Author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni tells Medha Dutta Yadav why Sita fascinates her and what is it that drove her to tell her story.

Why choose Sita?

She has fascinated me since I was young. I always felt there was a mystery to her. I try to solve that mystery in The Forest of Enchantments. Traditionally, people see her as enduring her troubles meekly, but I think that is a misunderstanding of her character. She is very strong and stands up for her rights.

How tough is it to retell

an epic?

It is very tough. I’m retelling a story that so many readers are familiar with, and I’m telling it differently. Unless I do a really good job, they will be resistant to my version.

Beside Sita, who is the one other woman in Ramayana that people down the ages have completely ignored?

Mandodari, Ravan’s wife. She has to deal with a challenging situation. I have given her an important role in my book where she has several interactions with Sita.

All your stories revolve around strong women. Any particular reason?

Perhaps I am drawn to them because my mother was a strong woman who survived many difficulties and brought me up to stand on my own feet. Plus I believe that stories about strong women with their shortcomings as well as their abilities are inspiring to women who may be going through troubles of their own.

Did immigration and activism influence

your writing?

Definitely. Immigration made me see and appreciate India more clearly. And my activism made me sensitive to the condition of women in distress. I realised that writing would be a way to bring both issues to the fore.

You invite comments from readers. Does this feedback help your writing process?

Yes, indeed. I feel it is important to listen to sincere readers and understand what in my books resonated deeply with them, and why.

Of all your novels, which has been the most difficult one to write, and why?

The Forest of Enchantments, for sure. It took me a long time to write. I was afraid of not being able to do a good job with Sita. I really wanted her to come across the right way so people would relate to her, love her, feel for her and admire her for the right reasons.

Name a character crafted by you that you hold closest to your heart and why?

Sita, because I’ve worked so hard and long on her that I feel she is a part of me! She is so strong even when she is undergoing deep pain. I love the fact that she is never resentful or vengeful. She accepts things and moves on. Panchaali in The Palace of Illusions is a close second because I love her feisty nature that refuses to give in and isn’t afraid of making waves.

You founded a helpline—Maitri—for South Asian women of domestic

abuse. What prompted you to start it?

There were incidents in my community in California, US, at that time where women felt helpless and hopeless because their marriages had ended, or had become abusive. One woman tried to commit suicide. When I found out, I was so shocked. I got together with a group of friends and we formed an organisation that women could turn to if they found themselves in desperate situations. Maitri has now grown immensely and is doing great work. In Houston, I am on the advisory board of a similar organisation named Daya.

What next?

A historical novel about another strong woman—this one is based in Colonial India.