Home Lifestyle Books

Ziya Us Salam's 'Lynch Files' seeks to decipher the hatred behind lynchings 

Ziya Us Salam also discusses the Supreme Court judgement against lynching and says it has given some hope.

Published: 03rd February 2019 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Ziya Us Salam (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A new book pieces together stories of people at the receiving end of mob violence and seeks to find out what triggers lynchers to flout laws with impunity.

In recent years, cases of mob lynching have increased to an alarming extent and the emergence of mobocracy has put India's secularity and democratic constitution to test, says Ziya Us Salam in his book 'Lynch Files: The Forgotten Saga of Victims of Hate Crime'.

He says the mob giving out instant justice is not the way our Constitution makers had planned.

From Dadri and Una to Alwar and Hapur and from Rajkot to Dimapur, each of these stories point out to a lapse in security, he says.

"The modus operandi in lynching cases (related to cattle smuggling) remains the same, the 'common maximum programme' almost identical.

In almost all cases, it starts with unproven allegations of cow smuggling or cow slaughter," the book, published by Sage, says.

So what prompts a 'gau rakshak' to take law into his hands? "In a society like ours - troubled over population explosion, scarcity of resources, limited job opportunities, widening gap between the rich and the poor, and hopelessness emanating from all-pervading corruption - people tend to feel a sense of existential void and powerlessness," the book claims.

"The result is anger," it says.

Salam also discusses the Supreme Court judgement against lynching and says it has given some hope.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Book on lynching Lynching Lynch Files mob violence Lynch Files: The Forgotten Saga of Victims of Hate Crime Ziya Us Salam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp