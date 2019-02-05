The Forest of Enchantments: When an achingly lonely Sita demanded Ram bring her the deer

By Online Desk

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's latest novel, The Forest of Enchantments, is a deeply nuanced retelling of the Ramayana through Sita's eyes. Women in epics are usually relegated to the margins – in this version, they are at the forefront. From Ahalya to Surpanakha, the hitherto misunderstood women tell their stories, make their own choices and decide how they want to be treated.

READ our review of the book here

Here is an excerpt from the book:

"After a week of this, I was feverish with frustration. ‘I want you to catch this deer for me,’ I said to Ram. ‘I’ve got to have it.’

Ram looked at me in surprise because it wasn’t my habit to make demands. But I wasn’t myself. That’s what happens when we crave something so much. I made Ram hide inside the hut while I waited outside with my usual offering of spinach leaves until the deer appeared. Then I whispered to Ram to take a look.

The deer appeared even more beautiful, if that were possible, on this day. Its large, expressive eyes were fringed with thick lashes. Its antlers sparkled as though studded with jewels. When Ram stepped out from the hut, I tensed, afraid that it would flee into the forest, but it only retreated to the edge of the clearing. Even when Lakshman arrived, lugging a load of firewood, it didn’t disappear. From the shadow of the trees it watched us, unblinking. For a moment, I thought its eyes glimmered with tears. But I was only being fanciful.

Ram was watching the deer intently. He hadn’t responded to me.

‘Isn’t it beautiful?’ I whispered again. I waited eagerly for him to agree, a little indulgently, as he usually did when I got excited over something I came across in the forest. But he only said, ‘I don’t have a good feeling about this animal. Something about it isn’t right. It makes me uncomfortable.’

Lakshman had come up to us by this time. ‘I feel the same way, brother,’ he said. ‘Maybe it’s a rakshasa in disguise, here to spy upon us. The best thing to do is scare it off. Shall I do that?’ He reached for his bow, and the deer stepped backward warily until only the tip of its antlers showed through the bushes.

I was suddenly furious with Lakshman and his continuous talk about rakshasas. What right had he to spoil my innocent pleasure? God knows I had few enough in this wilderness.

I turned to Ram, sure he’d honour my request. In such matters, he was always a most indulgent and loving husband. But today he said, ‘Better you forget about this creature, Sita, whatever it is. I’ll get you something else—another deer, if you wish.’

Anger throbbed inside me, cold as iron. Did he think I was a child, to be distracted, to be fobbed off with a toy, a replacement to suit his convenience? What was wrong with him? Why was he being so insensitive today, siding with his brother? Couldn’t he feel how achingly lonely I was? How much I longed for something to hold in my empty arms and cuddle and take care of? Something that depended upon me for its happiness, maybe even its survival, the way a child might. The way a husband never would.

The words flew from my mouth before I knew what I was saying. The language I used was formal, my tone more suited to the royal court than the leaf-thatched hut I was standing in front of. ‘Did you not, at the time of our marriage ceremony, promise to provide for all my needs? I think you will agree that I have rarely asked you for anything all these years, and even then only small things. But today I am asking. I wish for that deer and no other, however difficult it might be to get. If you refuse, I will understand that the words of the heir of the house of Raghu are worth less than the ashes that are left behind when a fire dies.’

My voice reverberated in the clearing. The deer took a step forward, as though drawn to it. The whites of its eyes glinted. The look in them was strangely human. I shivered. Why did my words sound so familiar—and so ominous? I longed to take them back, but my pride wouldn’t allow me.

Ram looked into my face, his eyes filled with so much love and sorrow that I wanted to throw myself at him and embrace him with both arms. To say, Forget the deer. I have you. That’s enough. I even took a step forward. But it was too late. He’d already shouldered his bow and was turning away. His last words to me before he disappeared into the dark tangle of trees where the deer had fled were, ‘Since this animal matters so much to you, I’ll bring it back, alive or dead.’ To Lakshman, he said, ‘Brother, guard Sita until I return.’

And Lakshman’s voice, resolute: ‘Don’t worry, brother. I’ll guard her, I swear it upon my honour."

Excerpted with permission from The Forest of Enchantments, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, HarperCollins India.