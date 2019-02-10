Romance touches lives through books, movies, say authors

By IANS

MUMBAI: Authors Durjoy Datta, Ravinder Singh, Sudeep Nagarkar and Novoneel Chakraborty feel romance has a way of touching one's life through books and movies.

"Romance has a way of touching our lives through books and movies. I have a strong affinity to this genre because my first book 'I Love You', was a love story," Datta said in a statement.

The authors will be narrating love stories through digital series "#LoveIsInTheStories" with a two minute clip. English entertainment channel Romedy Now has launched "#LoveIsInTheStories" in partnership with Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

The digital series celebrates the season of love, by connecting the world of books and movies through the theme of storytelling. It is a month-long Valentine's Day special property.

Singh says "it will deep dive into the world of love stories, hopefully inspire people to embrace the love around us this season".

To this, Nagarkar said: "I have always called myself a 'storyteller' and a romantic one at that. Each of my 10 books with Penguin have been inspired by romance and love and so it's only fitting that the channel takes the message of love to another level with my stories.

"Today's youth feels very differently about love and I am hoping the campaign #LoveIsIntheStories will help them understand the true meaning of love and the importance of love stories."

Hosted on the Facebook Page of the channel, each author will narrate a story on why we should first love ourselves, their favourite movie, a synopsis of their latest book and a session on their own love story. The first one went live on February 9.

Chakraborty is glad about the opportunity to contribute.

"The most appealing aspect of this campaign is its focus on 'storytelling' and this is a perfect platform to narrate different stories and spread the message of love, because what is love after all without a beautiful story that hides behind it?."