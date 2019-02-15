Home Lifestyle Books

Are you still wondering what to pick from the pool of self-care products? 

If there is anything that the skin demands voraciously in winters, it’s a good moisturiser.

By Ayesha Singh
Winning winters

Availability: Mamaearth.in, and leading online portals 
Price: Rs 299
Rating: 4/5

No stresses for tresses  

I’ve never been one to shy away from trying new brands. For one, they hold fresh promise. Two: They usually don’t give in to the demands of ruthless urban competitiveness that compromises on quality and focuses exclusively on plummeting sales. So recently it was Olive and Macadamia Healthy Hydration Shampoo that I picked up. Launched by a brand called Plum, it took my tresses stresses away with its sulphate-free formula that worked well on my chemically treated hair. 

I picked it for its main ingredient, olive oil, which is rich in emollients, a lubricant that smoothness hair. The macadamia oil present in the shampoo easily absorbs into the hair shaft, leaving the scalp light. This also has UV protection for coloured hair. The product takes about three weeks to show the result. It settles frizzy hair but conditioning is a prerequisite. Having said that, the price of Rs 675 for 300 ml bottle is not justified. However, it’s a mild shampoo that is good for the prevention of hair fall.
Availability: 
Plumgoodness.com
Price: Rs 675 for 300 ml bottle
Rating: 3 and a half/5  

