Are you still wondering what to pick from the pool of self-care products? 

Winning winters

If there is anything that the skin demands voraciously in winters, it’s a good moisturiser. If it’s a budget-friendly formula, the deal becomes a bonus. Skin Repair Natural Winter Body Lotion with Mango and Kokum Butter for women and men that I tried recently, is a light-weight repair product. It has efficient hydrating properties and a luscious scent that makes it ideal for dryness that winter brings within itself. Also, the location is quick to absorb and is not sticky. The lotion isn’t a medicated one so it won’t reduce ache, redness or rashes. However, its mild composition won’t irritate existing formations. The price is attractive and the bottle is a reasonable size. It’s a limitation is that it’s a cumbersome travel product as once the pump is opened, you cannot close it.

Availability: Mamaearth.in, and leading online portals

Price: Rs 299

Rating: 4/5

No stresses for tresses

I’ve never been one to shy away from trying new brands. For one, they hold fresh promise. Two: They usually don’t give in to the demands of ruthless urban competitiveness that compromises on quality and focuses exclusively on plummeting sales. So recently it was Olive and Macadamia Healthy Hydration Shampoo that I picked up. Launched by a brand called Plum, it took my tresses stresses away with its sulphate-free formula that worked well on my chemically treated hair.

I picked it for its main ingredient, olive oil, which is rich in emollients, a lubricant that smoothness hair. The macadamia oil present in the shampoo easily absorbs into the hair shaft, leaving the scalp light. This also has UV protection for coloured hair. The product takes about three weeks to show the result. It settles frizzy hair but conditioning is a prerequisite. Having said that, the price of Rs 675 for 300 ml bottle is not justified. However, it’s a mild shampoo that is good for the prevention of hair fall.

Availability:

Plumgoodness.com

Price: Rs 675 for 300 ml bottle

Rating: 3 and a half/5