Flying high with wings of words

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

At his age, he has nothing to prove to anybody. Being 78 has taught him resilient, not only in his spirit but also in words. He chooses them judiciously which is why they hold a lot of weight when he speaks them. Poet Sitanshu Yashaschandra, reciting some of his work at VAK-The Raza Biennale of Asian Poetry 2019, along with other poets of repute, has achieved a complete level of detached balance from the comforts that surround conformity. You’ll notice that when he begins to speak.

Yashaschandra loved reading books as a young boy but not more than listening to his mother’s stories. Enamoured by her way of reciting, despite not having a musical voice, she created an air of great intrigue. “She was an atheist so there were no stories of Gods, but there were plenty of animals. The way she captured the rhythm of the language, especially for The Panchatantra stories, I found myself hooked. Maybe it was then that I began to develop keenness in hearing stories, and then later writing poetry,” he says.

During high school and college, Yashaschandra witnessed a surge in poetic influence from a number of well-reputed men of the letter. There were Rajendra Shah, Suresh Joshi, Uma Shankar Joshi, and Gauri Prasad Jhala who added up as the many voices that moulded Yashaschandra’s words in the context of the social reality of the time. “They also lent another very important learning which was to teach me how to detangle myself of their influence and find my own strengths. I got all the nourishment from these stalwarts and then logged into myself to create an account of individuality,” he says.

Among the work that he will be presenting on stage incudes Bamiyaan Buddha; Yusuf Maher Ali, Excuse me; A weekend of script-writing at Ketan-Deepa’s Place; among others. In each poem, there is an undercurrent of the pain of a kind that fluctuates in intensity but remains inside him as a catalyst for continuous probing. On the other hand, every piece also carries a reassurance that he has developed by keeping himself out of the luxurious comforts. “I lost my father when I was six. He was 52 then. In my first poem I quarrelled with him asking why he died so soon. Thereafter, my words were wrapped around themes of death, loss, tumultuous world order, among other things, but not without finding reassurance to build a hopeful point of view,” he says.

Upon shedding comfort zones of religiousness, nationalism and celebration of one’s home state, and later Marxian, Gandhina and high capitalist thought, he enquired about himself, and his environment and culture. “It showed me how people live dangerously. They aren’t free. In fact, your comfort zone gives you a formula for producing success. You’re blindly following a model and not using your autonomy,” says Yashaschandra, who hopes one day, poetry becomes impartial. Yashaschandra recites his poetry on February 17, India International Centre 1 am onwards.