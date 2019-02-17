Home Lifestyle Books

Simon Sebag Montefiore: Chronicler of Time

An author of close to 15 books that comprise fiction, non-fiction and surprisingly, children’s genre too, his love for Russia is evident, with most of his non-fiction revolving around the country.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Simon Sebag Montefiore

Simon Sebag Montefiore/Marcus Leoni- Folhapress

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

On his recent visit to India, author Simon Sebag Montefiore remembers how at 17, he literally talked his way into Downing Street to interview British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for his school magazine. Ask him how his experience was with the Iron Lady, and Sebag only smiles and says, “Unforgettable.”

A lot has happened since then. The USSR broke up, prompting Sebag to visit the fractured country where he encountered revolutions at every corner. It was enough to convince him that journalists were to be found only in Moscow and it was something he had to do. Needless to say, twice he came close to being killed amid the chaos; and once in Tbilisi in the middle of a civil war, he e famously used the only working phone on the presidential desk to ring up his mother and reassure her that he was fine.

So, when this man decided to foray into chronicling the great Russian lives, it is natural that the world would sit up and take notice. World leaders from Bill Clinton to Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama claim to read him; and the Prince of Wales is a close friend.

He says quietly, “It is interesting to talk to world leaders.” Sebag confesses to enjoying his trips to India. The history buff is himself taken up with reading Sunil Khilnani’s Incarnations. On the fact that a lot of young authors in India today are going back to history, he says, “It is a good sign. Indians are also reading a lot of my books and it’s a pleasure to meet them at literary events.”

An author of close to 15 books that comprise fiction, non-fiction and surprisingly, children’s genre too, his love for Russia is evident, with most of his non-fiction revolving around the country. He says, “Well, it is a mystery to me too. I do write about Jerusalem and the Middle East a lot, but keep going back to Russia.” In fact, in his recent book, Written in History, Sebag selects letters that have changed the course of global events or touched a timeless emotion—whether passion, rage, humour—from ancient times to the 12th century.

Sebag has extensively written about Stalin and his books are being read by Putin. So, how has Russia changed between the two? “A lot,” he says, adding, “In between, there was a kind of thawing, then a re-Stalinisation, followed by a stagnation, then the fall of the Soviet Union and gangster capitalism, after which came liberal democracy and now again it’s an autocracy.”

By his own admission, Sebag found writing on Jerusalem a daunting task. “In Jerusalem people die for history,” says Sebag, who believes that someday there can be peace between Israel and Palestine, but the time is not now. He has often been quoted saying, ‘Jewish people should have their suitcases psychologically packed to escape persecution’. The author who boasts a Jewish ancestry gives a sad nod and says, “This statement will always be relevant, as much as it is now. God knows what’s ahead for the world and for any of us. We live in strange and dangerous times.”

One of the most read modern-day historians, Sebag steadfastly believes that the true role of a historian is to find the truth, to warn from the past, to inform and entertain the present, and to plan for the future. Surprisingly, this chronicler of the past, who grew up admiring the works of Simon Schama, Antonia Fraser and Robert Conquest, enjoys writing fiction. 

“I prefer writing fiction and I am very proud of my novels. They are love stories and political thrillers. Both love and war are great subjects for a writer,” he smiles. So, if he were to name an author that he thinks is under-rated in today’s times? “Guy de Maupassant,” pat comes the reply. After a second thought, Sebag adds, “Maybe the French writer is not really under-rated, but rather neglected.” And a book that disappointed him? “Oh, I could never get through any of Henry James,” he rues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Simon Sebag Montefiore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp