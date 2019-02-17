'The Diary on the Fifth Floor' book review: A Brave Attempt

Jaideep Pandey By

Express News Service

The Diary on the Fifth Floor

By: Raisha Lalwani

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 184

Price: Rs 295

It’s always refreshing to read a book that asks you questions you don’t find easy to answer. Writer Raisha Lalwani’s debut novel A Diary on the Fifth Floor manages to do just that. It is a story of a girl, Savannah Khanna, who approaches a psychiatrist with what one may call a split personality disorder. It does not take Dr Rama Berry very long to figure out what is going on with the 25-year-old patient as she flips through Savannah’s diary which Savannah handed over to her. The pages unfold a story of a girl searching to find meaning of her own existence while struggling through the negativity that defines her life.

The book looks deceptively like a collection of short stories at first but it soon starts to become clear where the writer intends to take us. It raises penetrating questions on how we have evolved as a society and how we choose to interact with those around us.

It talks about compassion and accommodation, and the need and the lack of it. Raisha also brings up the apathy that runs through our lives and makes us think if inaction is really as innocent as we like to believe. Through the diary entries of Savannah, the author weaves a story that takes the reader on a ride into their heart, finding a fragment of the troubled girl lurking somewhere within them.

The 184-odd-page long book makes the reader reassess where they stand and how they choose to look at the world on more than one occasions and does so with an endearing narrative. As a writer it is not easy to write about things that are wrong at levels not readily perceptible and the finesse with which Raisha Lalwani addresses these conflicts is captivating. Her language is crisp and her characters live with raw intensity. The book is very relatable and makes for a satisfying read.

What started as a hobby for Raisha is already in reprint, just two-and-a-half months since its launch. In the writer’s own words it was a ‘tears of joy moment’ for her. We recommend the book and wish Aisha the best in her literary journey. To conclude, the book is a brave debut attempt by Lalwani who takes a fresh look at how our sensitivities have evolved over time through a style of storytelling we don’t get to see very often.