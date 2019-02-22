Master of words meets maestro of language

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

As he strung one verse into the other, a string of lyrical oeuvres set his ship of thoughts sailing along the tide of poetic exploits. Even though poet, lyricist, and songwriter Kaifi Azmi lives on only in spirit, his work keeps him alive every day. On his birth centenary, we remember him through the medium he chose as his calling—poetry. In this one, some of his best work has been translated by writer, translator and literary historian, Rakhshanda Jalil. Published by Penguin, it’s called Kaifiyat.

This is not a simple book of poems. It is a book of legacy. It documents Azmi’s thoughts on love, romance, women, among other things. Jalil, who worked on this book for close to eight months, knew about Azmi long before she became a part of the project. She was aware that translating his work would be both an honour and a responsibility that she had to undertake with complete probity.

“I knew there would be multiple strands of thoughts and ideas and I had heard enough of it sung and recited (most notably by Kaifi himself) to know that the daunting task for me as his translator would be to carry across at least some of the sangeetmayta (musicality) of his poetry,” says Jalil, adding, “Like most Indians with some interest in Hindi cinema, I had first ‘encountered’ Kaifi through his songs for films such as Kaqaz ke Phool, Anupma, Haqeeqat, Hanste Zakham, Heer Ranjha, Hindustan ki Kasam, Razia Sultan, and later Arth.”

The foreword comes as a sweet ode by Azmi’s daughter, actor Shabana Azmi, who in her initial days, had to struggle with understanding her father’s idiosyncrasies because of which she wanted to keep his existence hidden in the ‘closet’. Of course later, when better sense prevailed, everything turned for the better. Shabana started enjoying his poems and read them to herself routinely.

Translating his work into English has staged his writing to a wider audience. It is a bridge that takes us into his time and makes us re-live his lyrics. Realistically speaking, translations do some with inevitable risks, but having said that, they still spark an interest that goes beyond mere language, into the essence of a piece. Likewise, Jalil’s attempt has been to carry the musicality, the sweet lyricism as far as she goes, and as long as she goes.