Memories in Black and White

Shilpi Madan By

Express News Service

Nailing him for a chat is slightly difficult, but not impossible. As soon as he returns from the buzzing area around the Gateway of India with his wife, we get round to our talk. “I love Mumbai. There is something about the city that fulfils me,” says Paul Fernandes, rather thoughtfully, recalling his early days with ad agency Trikaya, in the city.

But Bengaluru is home for the well-known gallerist and cartoonist. And that is where he took off from, to experience the west coast of India. The result was CoastLine—“an ‘amuseum’ of musings, a happily haphazard collection of coloured, and black and white illustrations”—quintessential depictions of the life and times of Mumbai, Goa and Kerala.

“It was a beautiful sensory experience,” says Paul, as if reliving the magical, warm smell of spices that filled every chapter of his solo sojourn. “I grab every possible excuse to go to Mangaluru,” he says with a laugh.

“We would jump into the family car, all of us 10 siblings, and my father would drive us down along the west coast of India. So I have grown up along this stretch since the time I was in my nappies,” he says. The book brings in a running commentary from Paul’s co-author Chicku Jayadeva, with energetic characters and experiences that climb out of the pages and into your heart, splashing it with colour, stories and experiences galore.

It was a collective experience for Paul: the childhood memories kicking back into being, the swish of the multitude of coconut trees, the warm, loving people whom he met along the way... and more. “I enjoyed myself thoroughly,” he says. “I discovered so much more. I always feel I do not know enough, and need to know more. I am still learning things about the west coast.

I always feel there is no coast like this anywhere in the world. From mosques and minarets, to churches and temples, to roadside cafes, people living together in harmony, and the delicious food... it is unique to India. And my favourite location? I can walk down anywhere in Goa and sit and eat anything that moves fast enough,” he laughs.

Though Paul admits that the Kerala leg of his journey was the most interesting. “I rode down this stretch on a small scooter, gazing at the Arabian Sea, stopped wherever I wanted, loped around, ate local food, and experienced the lull,” he says. During his travels, all that his frugal carry-all had were a sunhat, walking shoes, and his lungi.

But a journey all alone? “It is a journey of self-discovery. No one cares to join in, not even my wife. I did pester her and she retorted with a sharp glare that shut me up. So you realise that you are a very small part of this journey called life; a little observer. What you see opens up your eyes immeasurably.”

What’s next? “A hundred things,” responds Paul instantly. “I always need to do something that satisfies me, like drawing and painting. I have just returned from loitering around Gateway of India, watching people, and there are 200 thoughts crammed my head.

I need to put them down. Anywhere. Like at the back of a bill or a napkin to retain them... I am old school, I make small notes, rough drawings to capture that mood, to revisit later. They function like bubble chisels as I don’t want to lose out on that moment even six month later. I try and recall and relive as life moves on,” he laughs.