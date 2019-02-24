Modi-fied India Story

Hemant Goswami By

Express News Service

Narendra Modi: Creative

Disruptor

By: Dr R Balashankar

Publisher: Konark

Publishers

Pages: 312

Price: `650

This book can be best described as a serious research-based encyclopaedic account of India’s journey towards becoming ‘A Super Power’ in the last five years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is not intended to be a biographical account of Modi but rather captures the ‘Modi Effect’ from 2014 to 2019.

It not only mentions about the murky political environment just before the 2014 elections but also uncovers each and every initiative, innovation and action taken by Modi after he came to power.The foreword by Amit Shah, introduction by Arun Jaitley and the appreciation note by Nitin Gadkari sets the tone of the book.

In the 17 chapters of the book, the author has not hesitated from discussing all the controversies and allegations levelled by Modi distractors and critics. He has taken all the criticism head-on. The critics are demolished in an academic fashion supported by detailed statistics and well-researched and well-presented facts.

Who wouldn’t like to know, “Is the RSS creating problems for Modi? Are the controversies on gharwapsi, love jihad etc being created to embarrass Modi? Are organisations like Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), Akhil BharatiyaVidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Swadeshi JagaranManch not in sync with the Prime Minister’s governance agenda? And is the RSS fully behind Narendra Modi or not?” The author dwells on all this and more.

No book on Modi can be complete without a reference to the Modi-Shah team and the magic which ensured that the party and the government run in sync. A complete chapter is devoted to this beautiful equation. The book also captures details about the electoral march of Modi and his rise as the ‘Pradhan Sewak’. Sometimes all what history needs is an icebreaker.

Modi is that disruptive creator that India needed to regain its self-confidence and to achieve all what it is capable of. This is what this book highlights. Narendra Modi: Creative Disruptor is an excellently argued book which would force even his most aggressive critics to rethink, and maybe even retract. This book is a must read.