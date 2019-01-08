We are Displaced: Malala's book on refugee girls to hit stands

Home Lifestyle Books

In a press communique, publishers Weidenfeld & Nicolson and Hachette India said that Malala's travels through the refugee camps caused her to reconsider her own displacement.

Published: 08th January 2019

Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Nobel Peace Prize winner and Pakistani activist, Malala Yousafzai, is coming up with a new book, charting her experiences travelling the world and visiting refugee camps. Titled 'We are Displaced', the book will hit the stands in India on Wednesday.

In a press communique, publishers Weidenfeld & Nicolson and Hachette India said that her travels through the refugee camps caused her to reconsider her own displacement -- first as an Internally Displaced Person when she was a young child in Pakistan, and then as an international activist who could travel anywhere in the world, except to the home she loved.

"In We are Displaced, which is part memoir, part communal storytelling, Malala not only explores her own story of adjusting to a new life while longing for home, but she also shares the personal stories of some of the incredible girls she has met on her various journeys - girls who have lost their community, relatives and often the only world they've ever known," the communique added.

The 244-page book along with eight pages of colour inserts is priced at Rs 399.

