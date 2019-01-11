Home Lifestyle Books

World Book Fair: Panel makes case for books over gadgets

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which organised the discussion, also released 10 books for children. 

Published: 11th January 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A discussion on ‘Children’s Literature and Young Readers Trapped in Electronic Gadgets’ at the World Book Fair in the capital on Thursday centered on how children these days are often preoccupied with modern day gadgets, which may end up limiting their imagination. 

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which organised the discussion, also released 10 books for children. 

The World Book Fair, which kicked off at Pragati Maidan on January 5, will go on till January 13. The publications division of the ministry organised the discussion.

The panelists also highlighted the importance of books and their impact on children. They said children, these days, are often so caught up with modern day gadgets that they lose interest in books. That, by extension, might even impair their intellectual growth, they said.

They said that while technology limits a child’s imagination by presenting a fixed set of images, books magnify the imagination manifold by letting a child visualise of the world that he or she is reading about. 
The books released during the panel discussion were Saral Panchatantra Part I, Children’s Vivekananda, Children’s Mahabharat in English, Shekhawati Ki Lok Sanskriti, Hamare Samay me Upanishad, Haar Ki Khushi, Maa Ka Janamdin, Bapu ki Vani, Ved Gatha and Bal Mahabharat in Hindi.

Saral Panchatantra Part I occupies pride of place in children’s literature across the world. Originally compiled in Sanskrit, these fables teach the basic nuances of politics and governance.

A lesson to be learned
Panellists at the event,  organised by  the state Ministry of Information and  Broadcasting, said  children  these days are  mostly preoccupied  with high-end gadgets , which makes  them lose  interest in books.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp