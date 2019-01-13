Taming the Islamist Tiger

Madhavi S Mahadevan By

Express News Service

Running the gamut of ills from corruption, inefficient governance, sectarian conflicts and rising violence, Pakistan has been parsed endlessly by analysts who have sought to explain the country’s dysfunctionality. What sets apart Farzana Shaikh’s Making Sense of Pakistan, is the erudite and persuasive interpretation she offers: that the nation’s decline is rooted in the lack of clarity about ‘being Pakistani’. Exploring the history of Pakistan’s creation, she outlines how the bedrock of the two-nation theory lay in the thinking of the Muslim elites of northwestern India.

‘The force of Muslim overlordship had been so firmly projected onto the collective memory that it sustained the myth of power as a Muslim birth right.’ From this flowed the notion that they were ‘special’ and had a historical claim and a divine right to power. It allowed them to make the leap, hypothetically, from being a Muslim minority to becoming a Muslim nation. However, allegiance to Islam was offset by regional and ethnic affiliations, linguistic traditions, social hierarchies and even multiple interpretations of what the practice of the faith meant.

These differences precluded the idea of a monolithic Indian Muslim community. Hence, right from the inception, there was no consensus on the meaning of Islam, and on what relationship it would have with the State of Pakistan. This design flaw was exposed when, following Independence, East and West Pakistan became the destination for Muslim migrants from other parts of India, who vied with the indigenous population to establish themselves as ‘real’ Pakistanis. ‘This conflict to establish the alpha-citizen of the new country was symptomatic of the lack of resolution between two opposing ideas of political belonging that had informed the idea of Pakistan: that there was a natural Muslim community, that there was a locally negotiated national community.’

The opposing views, ending in the 1971 military defeat at the hands of India and the subsequent breaking away of East Pakistan, led to a deepening of the original identity crisis. Resolution seemed to lie in moving away from the syncretism of subcontinental Islam towards Arabisation. The modification of history textbooks, rise of state-funded madrassas, enactment of laws undermining the legal status of women were the result of this new puritanism.

The author details how every regime, civil or military, used religion as a tool to gain legitimacy and further its own interests or bring down its rivals—at the cost of economic and societal development. She lays out the convergence of interests that shaped the dangerous alliance between the country’s military and religious groups and how this provided legitimacy for the proxy wars in Afghanistan and Kashmir. The latter, in fact, gave the military ‘a pretext for retaining control over national politics’. Pakistan’s search for selfhood is based on the negation of an imagined enemy. This has caused it intense pressure both domestically and internationally.

The author ends by suggesting that salvation may lie in re-orienting itself away from its confrontational stand with India, re-engaging with history afresh and reviving the syncretistic foundations of its cultural heritage. Ultimately the Muslim identity of Pakistan is rooted in the common history of South Asia. Engaging with deep ideational issues which readers would not normally consider but which still affect them, this is a book that should be read.