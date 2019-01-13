Home Lifestyle Books

Taslima Nasrin launches Hindi edition of 'Besharam', sequel to controversial 'Lajja'

'Besharam,' portrays the aftermath life of Suranjan, Maya and her parents after leaving Bangladesh and how it impacted them.

Published: 13th January 2019 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Taslima Nasreen, Besharam

'Besharam' at World Book Fair in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bangladeshi author and women rights advocate Taslima Nasrin launched 'Besharam', her sequel to the controversial 'Lajja', in Hindi at the ongoing New Delhi World Book Fair here on Saturday.

She was present at the Rajkamal Prakashan's Jalsaghar stall, along with Ashok Maheshwari, the MD of Rajkamal Prakashan and author Alpana Mishra, Dastango Himanshu Bajpai.

The novel has been translated from Bengali to Hindi by Utpal Banarjee.

'Lajja' revolves around the Hindu families who had to leave Bangladesh to seek exile in India because of the religious violence in the country. 'Besharam,' portrays the aftermath life of Suranjan, Maya and her parents after leaving Bangladesh and how it impacted them.

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin releases her book 'Besharam' at World Book Fair in New Delhi Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

"This is not a political story but a social story about their lives, families and relationships. I could visualize myself in this novel as I was living in Calcutta while writing this book," Nasrin said.

Sharing her personal experience about the exile, Taslima confessed that people who migrated from Bangladesh to India still have the opportunity to go back to their country, but she did not have that opportunity.

"After writing 'Lajja' I was banned by the Bangladeshi government. My suffering is different from the people who can visit, but there is no compensation or comparison for any suffering," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taslima Nasrin Besharam Lajja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp