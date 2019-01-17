Unlocking the cage, unleashing potential

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The crowd at Crowne Plaza’s ballroom was a blend of Puja Puneet’s friends, co-workers and clients, at the launch of her first book, Unlocking the Golden Cage.



This self-help book is targeted towards married Indian women, with the intention to help them improve their personal and professional lives. In her book, Puja, the founder of Life by Design, says that every woman can be categorised as one of three birds — a peacock, dove, or eagle, based on her personality and motivations, and is in a particular kind of cage that stops her from reaching her full potential. Puja’s intention with her book is to help women reach this potential and become a divine diva.

The title of the book was inspired by her mother, who spoke of a bird flying in the Amazon jungle and coming back to her cage. “Most women live in houses where their husbands rule the house. Some women did not have an option to be a mother and a working professional, unlike people like us, where this was an option. I realised that we don’t need to break the cage, we just have to unlock it,” said the 38-year-old. To Puja, the ‘cage’, is not oppressive, but can offer women a comfortable space to return to, which is why she says women just need to unlock the cage.

At the event, lawyer Harish Salve congratulated Puja and received the first copy of the book. Motivational speaker and co-author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series, Jack Canfield, received a copy of the book. “Puja has taken the work that is being done around the world and put the essence of it in her book. You’ve taken the best of the work and synthesised it, and integrated it for us. This book needs to come to America and find a publisher in America, to reach women there who are stuck in cages,” he said.

The laws of the book

The book is one centred on the Law of Attraction and Vibration. The former states that positive or negative thoughts can result in positive or negative experiences. The latter states that every object has its own vibration and frequency. Puja says that when one practices the Law of Attraction, they become honeybees maintaining flowers. In the Law of Vibration, the aim is to be a flower that attracts bees.