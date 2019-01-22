Freedom To Fail writer on why startups must avoid the Facebook path

Sindhu Chandrasekaran By

Entrepreneur-turned-author Shabnam Aggarwal quit her high-profile job in finance to pursue her start-up dream. Unfortunately, since things didn't work her way, she had to give up her idea of starting a new venture. Shabnam, who has seen more than her fair share of failures, has now written a book on the need to be given the 'Freedom to Fail'. She has detailed her personal experiences - how she raised money, hired and fired people, expanded her business to other cities and still failed to succeed.

Why did you think it was important to write a book about embracing failure?

I think failure is both an extremely common experience as well as an extremely stigmatized one, especially in the subcontinent. It's doubly challenging for South Asian women to voice that we want to take risks due to the stigma that failure can bring to ourselves and our families. I felt like that stigma needed to be challenged, and wanted to encourage young people to embrace risk-taking and the potential for failure, as I believe it is a necessary stepping stone to achieving success.

What do you expect your readers to learn from this book?

I expect readers to learn about my personal experience starting up a tech company in India, raising venture capital as a woman, building a sizable team, and ultimately failing to achieve the goal I had set out for myself.

Is there anything you wish you had known before you ventured into the world of startups?

Yes! I wish I had known how to embrace failure rather than avoid it at all costs.

You have talked about how difficult it is for a woman to be an entrepreneur in India, especially when it comes to dealing with male investors. What is the hardest part?

The hardest part for me was trying to explain and convince a room full of men that a primarily woman's problem needed to be solved. The lack of gender diversity amongst venture capitalists in India (and worldwide, to be fair) puts women at an extreme disadvantage. We all feel much more comfortable investing our time and money in issues we face ourselves; ie. if it's hard for me to find a cab in New Delhi, I am much more likely to see the value in Uber and Ola, and want to invest in it. Men do not face the same challenges that women face, and thus find it much harder to empathize with and invest intelligently in businesses that solve problems for women.

Do you believe you would have succeeded if you were a man?

No. I do not attribute our failure solely to one issue. My gender is just one roadblock on the complex path to success.

Can you walk us through your three startups?

My first startup called MILLEE built mobile phone games for low-income children in India to learn English. My second was more of a consulting startup that provided support to edtech entrepreneurs and investors in India. The third was KleverKid, detailed heavily in 'Freedom to Fail', which was a marketplace for parents to search and book afterschool programmes for their children.

Were the same factors behind the failures of all of them?

Well, the various factors for failure differed each time, but while the first two had more to do with co-founder challenges, all three ultimately had flawed business models. My strong suggestion to anyone starting up a new business is to NOT follow the famed Facebook path - don't just build a product that has no clear business model attached to it. Think about the various ways the company could make money, and poke as many holes in your strategy as possible. Ask everyone you know to poke holes in your idea and think through how you might plug that hole in the future, rather than asking them to blindly support you for having a cool idea. That doesn't mean you shouldn't start before solving all the problems, but I believe you should have thought through at least two ways you'll make enough money to sustain the operations of the company before investing 100% of your time in the idea.

Did they fail because the business ideas itself were flawed or because the implementation of those ideas was not up to scratch?

Both! Honestly, ideas never fail for one reason alone, and mine was no different. The business models were flawed, and our implementation in each case had issues as well. In KleverKid, for example, we grew to new cities way too early. We should have proven the business model in one small locality or sector before growing. We did the opposite, assuming scale would give us that illusive profit margin. That was not the case for us.

Was there anything beyond your control that led to their downfall?

Unfortunately, although us CEOs and entrepreneurs might like to tell ourselves we are in total control, very few things are in our absolute control when building a business. For example, the market appetite for your product may not be there yet - you might just be a visionary who's ahead of the times. There's very little you can do about that other than patiently wait for the market to catch up to you. This was one aspect for KleverKid that greatly affected us - the majority of families in India were just not comfortable paying for a kid's programme online yet.

What lessons did you learn from the failures?

You'll have to read the book to find this out.

If you were to go back in time and undo or redo anything, what would it be?

Again, you'd have to read the book for that! It's a long story, but worth reading it in full to understand the answer to this exact question.

You have mentioned the difficulties a CEO faces while hiring and firing people. Do you think the failures could be partly attributed to not hiring the right people?

Sure, that could have been one reason we failed. In the book, I talk about hiring someone who was great at one point in the business, but as we grew, he was no longer the right fit, but I was nervous to pull the plug since he was so deeply embedded in the company's culture. I think the inability to let go of people at the right time definitely contributed to our failure.

You have revealed that you refused to hire anybody who you thought was better than you, fearing that you would "lose control" over your startup. Could this have been a reason for the failures?

Yes, definitely. It's imperative to hire people who are smarter than you so you can get out of their way and let them do what they do best.

You have dedicated one whole chapter to explain how your father wanted you not to reveal your failures to others and that he strongly believes that 'failure is not an option.' What would you like to tell people who think failure is something to be ashamed of?

I understand that failure feels scary and uncomfortable for many of us with strict families who have big expectations of us. My biggest piece of advice is to try every day to challenge what "success" actually means to you, and to try to take small steps, small risks, to identifying what success truly looks like for you, not your family or community.

You end the book saying that since nothing worked in your favour, you had to shut down the startup and move on. So, would you say that it is ok to give up if things don't work our way?

Definitely. I knew there were a few paths forward without shutting down, but I also knew I needed to shut down for my own mental health. My deep belief is that entrepreneurs ignore our mental, emotional, and physical health until it's too late to recover. I knew it was time for me to walk away, or else I might not ever be able to recover from the damage and neglect I had done to myself over the years. Sometimes the best thing you can do for everyone is to take a break, find some space, and then come back with fresh eyes.

Considering that we live in a world where people run after success and only winners are remembered and seen as role models, how did you manage to cope with your failure? What did it take for you to move on?

Lots of therapy, sleep, tears, hugs, laughter, writing this book, and time!