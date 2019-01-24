Home Lifestyle Books

Turning the pages of an emotional roller coaster 

When fiction begins to lose its falselessness and starts to feel real, one knows the narrative has touched the cord of truth.

When fiction begins to lose its falselessness and starts to feel real, one knows the narrative has touched the cord of truth. After all, all fiction is inspired by reality, and reality is the single most powerful concept driving the world. When in January last year, author Kulpreet Yadav began writing the then nameless novel, he knew he couldn’t escape actuality. The protagonist of his next writing escapade would personify every woman, vulnerable yet fierce. And a year later, it has all taken shape in his newly launched booked,
In Love with Simran.

 This young girl is strong but shaky due to her disturbed past, Yadav tells us. “She’s lost a close friend at a young age, as a result of which, she has gone through the extreme emotional turmoil that I thought would be a good topic to explore. This was the main thread that prompted me to start writing,” he says.

This is the story of Sanjana, who decides to get close to the killer of her best friend Simran. All she wants is proof so that she can expose his ugly face. But she’s just 19, alone and vulnerable, and he’s a billionaire, a dangerous manipulator of people’s emotions.
With every scene, Yadav explored the many layers of complexity that came with Sanjana’s decision.
Before he knew, the story began to emerge as a cohesive telling from the standpoint of this one girl who is determined and undeterred in the chase of her friend’s murderer.

As an added dose of encouragement, Yadav ’s two young daughters turned out to be good beta-readers for him. Even though he was clear about the trajectory of the protagonist, he still needed to be doubly sure as being a man had its limitations. It became difficult to fully understand Sanjana’s emotional personality, none of which are Yadav’s experience.
And because Yadav served as a Naval officer for two decades before he became a writer, he didn’t have any concrete source from the past to draw on from either. However, he managed well in the final analysis.
Being a writer came easy, but the decision to leave his job was a difficult one. After having had the honour of commanding three ships during his career, he now uses his writing as an anchor for his literary life.

