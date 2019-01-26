The queen of verses

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jasmine wakes up when other plants sleep. In Sharanya Manivannan’s book ‘The Queen of Jasmine Country’, the milky white flowers open petal by petal with the frolicsome Kodhai in 850CE, the scent travels with her on starry nights, going back and forth, imprinting trails on her skin which unfold around Mahavishnu. The award-winning writer observes the goddess-girl through a tedious research process. She sees Andal through a hazy prism of several narratives describing her growing years in a fresh style. The Chennai-based author takes us deep inside the heart of verdant forests for the rendezvous with a girl, resplendent in her verses and completely devoted to her other half: Mahavishnu. The book is a heady concoction of fluid dreamlike narrative which must be savoured bit by bit before one goes deep into the layers of an experience which is quite rare in the world of words. Excerpts from the interview:

You dreamt of Andal. Would you like to share the vision?

In 2014 – having read and found solace in her poetry for years – I had two dreams about Andal. In one, I dreamt that I had gone to a temple of hers to make a kalyanavenduthal (a petition to get married), and when I arrived before her sanctum, she looked at me, rolled her eyes at the rest of the crowd, and said with great camaraderie and derision, “If these are the options, umm, NO…” The other dream is less detailed – all I carried of it back to waking is that she told me to write a novel about her. I am always working on multiple projects at once, so I put it on my list and left it there to simmer away. I had no idea that this particular project would become my fifth book and first novel, for I’d been focusing on a couple of entirely different ones; at the start of this year, I had no idea I would become a novelist by its end.

And then she came to me, and filled my pages and my being with her grace.

Do you find Andal a goddess of young girls?

No. A girl in her mid-teens in the ninth century was very much a woman, and quite likely to even be a mother. There is scholarship out there about the idea of Andal vis-à-vis the sublimation of sexuality, marital aspiration and many more topics of feminist interest. But you see, in the book – Kodhai has no idea that she will one day be known as Andal, an epithet which means “She who rules”. She has no idea that the poems she writes out of her devotion and longing will be sung for centuries to come, and that she herself will be worshipped. Which is to say that my book does not concern itself with goddesshood at all. Only womanhood – overpowering, newly-blossomed womanhood – and humanness.

How difficult was it to research about her life and works?

I enjoyed the challenge of writing historical fiction, even though I am sure I must have gotten various things wrong. For me, the starting point and baseline were about human nature. There are certain things that are exactly the same today as they were thousands of years ago. So, for example: as a teenager, my first encounter with the Kuruntokai poems of the Sangam age blew my mind. And Kodhai, in the ninth century, reading those poems from maybe a millennium before her own time, has the same experience.

So while ‘Queen…’ is a work of historical fiction, what really interested me was the quotidian experience – the smallness of individual lives, which often get lost against a glorious backdrop. What were her nights and days like, how did she fill her hours?

There is virtually no material on the historical figure of Andal. What we have is religious hagiography. I read around her. For example, the hagiography around her father, the poet Vishnuchittan/Periyalvar, connects him to the time of Raja Srimara Srivallabha of the Pandya empire. So I set my own book during this period. Astronomical evidence suggests that in Margazhi of 850 AD, Venus and Jupiter were ascendant, just as described in one of Andal’s poems. So these were useful chronological points. For the structure of my book, I followed the poetry closely. ‘Queen…’ is about the months during which Kodhai wrote the Tiruppavai and the Nachiar Tirumoli, the events in her life that inspired her poetry. Andal’s own literature is available, and has survived to this day.

Do you see the modern urban independent woman in Andal?

There is something at the core of every human heart that remains true no matter what century a person is born in. I feel the more we pedestalise, the more we dehumanise. The Queen of Jasmine Country is fundamentally about a human heart, and human longing, and my wilful resistance of a hagiography that denies these things. My Kodhai is a medieval, rural woman with a sovereign heart – and as I said earlier, this trait has existed through centuries, through circumstances.

How relevant, do you think, will Andal be for posterity?

Andal, the goddess, will continue to be relevant. But will Andal, the poet? Recent controversy in Tamil Nadu indicates that erasure of her work continues. Recitation alone does not count, for the language is ancient Tamil and comprehension is not assured – I’ve been disturbed to hear of people my own age who have a ritualistic attachment to Andal but contribute to the erasure of her literature. But as for the poems themselves? They are timeless. They survived so many centuries, despite attempts to elide them. I believe they will continue to be meaningful to many, and they are available in several languages.

The book has exquisite description of plants and flowers. Did you do research for it? Or did it come naturally to you?

Nature plays a huge role in most of my writing, and my love of botany often informs this. I love plants and flowers; they comfort me and renew my belief in beauty as a healing force. When I travelled in connection to writing Queen, I made it a point to visit the forest reserve just outside Srivilliputtur known as Shenbaga Thoppu, because I knew that if anything remained unchanged in that landscape as it was in the ninth century, it had to be there. Shenbaga Thoppu is also where Kodhai sometimes escapes to in my book. I will never forget standing mid-stream there and raising my gaze up to the peaks of the Western Ghats, how I held the knowledge that they were as she saw them too.

Has writing this book changed you in some way?

I think this still remains to be seen. Although I had wanted to write this book for a few years, it was not until early 2018 when it started to pour out of me, in under two months, which was an unusual experience given that I usually take a very long time to complete a manuscript. It’s been a difficult year, personally. So the time in which I wrote Queen is still vivid and special to me. I am holding on to this feeling as the book enters the world, which is always a fraught moment.

Did you decide writing on Andal after Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s book of translation was launched?

My first encounters with Andal in translation were through the works of P.S. Sundaram and Vidya Dehejia, and I later followed Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s work after hearing her read her translations at a conference in Chennai. But to me the foremost translator of Andal is Archana Venkatesan, and it was her work I turned to for years both as a reader and a researcher. For future readers of The Queen of Jasmine Country, I strongly recommend reading the poems in Archana Venkatesan’s The Secret Garland: Andal’s Tiruppavai and Nachiar Tirumoli before reading my book. I followed Andal’s poetry closely while structuring my novel, working with translations alongside the Tamil originals both as text and recitation. The Tiruppavai is a girlish, joyous petition to Vishnu; the Nachiar Tirumoli begins exactly where it ends but is darker, despairing, often sensual. The question of what accounts for this shift in tone is what gave me my plotline.

How do you relate your poetic self with Andal?

I draw a distinction between Kodhai and Andal. Andal is a religious figure. Kodhai is a poet who lived briefly over a thousand years ago, and I identify with her deeply. In one of the stories in my book The High Priestess Never Marries, called “Ancestress”, I wrote about the goddess Kanyakumari, who is said to fulfil boons for marriage and fertility. Instead of focusing on what she can do for the devotee, I wrote instead about Kanyakumari’s own sorrow at being abandoned on the day of her wedding after having been tricked by other gods. My time with Kodhai came from a similar sentiment and curiosity, the desire to go beyond exaltation into the tenderly and intimately true. Imagine her: a teenage girl who wasn’t married off in childhood, who somehow was permitted to wield a stylus and read reams of literature, whose profound loneliness is so palpable in her poems. It was that loneliness and yearning that most moved me.

— Saima Afreen

saima@newindianexpress @Sfreen